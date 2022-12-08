Read full article on original website
Fire district election mailing stirs controversy in Hughsonville
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – A campaign mailing from Bill Spinelli, the chairman of the Hughsonville Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, has drawn criticism from his opponent, Vincent Galvin, in advance of tonight’s election. Spinelli’s mailer was sent by first-class mail to voters with a return address of...
Port Jervis City Council continues to work on 2023 budget
PORT JERVIS – Expenses have risen in 2022, but with belt tightening, the Port Jervis City Council continues to work on the 2023 budget at only $1.6 million over this year’s. Part of the almost 25 percent increase in costs is due to the city’s financial commitment it...
City of Kingston seeks Housing Task Force members
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has joined the Ulster County Housing Smart Communities Initiative and is now seeking members to join a Housing Smart Community Task Force. The Housing Smart Communities program provides guidance, technical support, and incentives for local municipalities working to address housing and affordability challenges and encourages municipalities to follow 12 “Housing Smart Actions,” which include establishing a housing community outreach campaign, creating a municipal housing action plan, and implementing other innovative housing solutions.
Letter to the Editor: Winston Farm projects bring more questions
Another Winston Farm mailer came the other day calling for support of their proposed transformative project without any (even they take pains to point out) specific or concrete plan. How can any rational person sign a blank check, no matter how trustworthy the payee may be, if they can’t tell you what the check is for? Even with the best intentions stated, increasing job opportunities, for example, there may well be unwanted consequences without specific study. To wit: throughout Saugerties, you can see an abundance of ‘help wanted’ signs indicating businesses are experiencing trouble filling jobs that already exist. If this project adds more pressure to that demand, might it make it even more difficult for existing businesses to secure, or even retain, the workforce they have or need to survive… will they fall prey to the “success” of the Winston Farm project? Further, does the promise of employment draw even more people from out of town, competing with locals and putting more upward pressure on services and housing — at a time with the already inflated “market priced” housing that many locals can’t afford. What is the plan to provide the promised “affordable” housing that would benefit these workers and young families?
SUNY Ulster president encourages more residents to earn degree
KINGSTON – Dr. Alison Buckley became president of SUNY Ulster this past summer, and her main priority is to help residents earn an accredited degree – especially since a community college grad earns a median annual income of $50,000 versus a high school grad earning a median annual income of $30,000.
Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
City hall stairs repaired and reopened after COVID-related delays
POUGHKEEPSIE – The steps on the north side of Poughkeepsie City Hall have finally been repaired after supply chain shortages kept repairs to the crumbling entrance paused for several additional months. The city’s engineering department, in conjunction with the City of Poughkeepsie DPW, was forced to close off the...
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
New Kingston hospital opens
KINGSTON – The newly reimagined Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston is seeing patients effective on Wednesday. The facility on Mary’s Avenue, with a new two-story, 79,000 square foot addition, also includes a 25,000 SF emergency care center, modern family birthing center and critical care area, advanced service cardiac catheterization laboratory, and 48,000 SF of refurbished space within the hospital footprint.
Newburgh’s City Club to be restored
NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
New chief criminal investigator named in Orange County DA’s office
GOSHEN – Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler has named a new chief criminal investigator following the resignation of Wilfredo Garcia who will become the county undersheriff on January 1 in the new administration of Sheriff Paul Arteta. Rudolph Simmons has been a DA investigator since March 2018. Prior...
City court judge sues over denied religious exemption to COVID vaccine
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Court Judge Frank Mora has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the New York State Unified Court System Office of Court Administration (OCA) over the COVID vaccination with which he refuses to be injected. Mora, a devout Catholic, says that the defendants have violated his...
Victim of Port Jervis train fatality was Wallkill man
PORT JERVIS – The pedestrian struck and killed by a Metro-North train Sunday morning was a 41-year-old Town of Wallkill man. The victim’s name was not released. Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, city police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Metro-North commuter train just east of the Fowler Street rail crossing gate adjacent to Riverside Park. The train was making an otherwise regularly scheduled approach into Port Jervis.
Port Jervis man charged with hitting man over the head with hammer
PORT JERVIS – A 42-year-old Port Jervis man was committed to the Orange County Jail on bail after he allegedly struck an 18-year-old man in the head with a hammer causing serious injury while trying to strike other people present in a house with the tool. Shawn Michael Beach...
Two reported wounded overnight Newburgh
NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh are reported to be investigating a shooting overnight on Kenny Court. According to police radio reports, two people were wounded late Saturday night, one with a gunshot wound to the leg and a second. Sustaining a graze wound. EMS personnel were treating the...
Three-alarm fire damages Maybrook home
MAYBROOK – Fire in a two-story residence at 301 Tower Avenue in Maybrook on Monday caused heavy damage to the structure. As firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy fire was shown on the second floor. The three-alarm blaze brought out several Orange County fire departments. The bulk of the...
Resorts World Hudson Valley to open before year’s end
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley, the electronic gaming casino being developed at the Newburgh Mall in the Town of Newburgh, is expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Company Vice President for Government Affairs and Marketing Megan Taylor said the facility is almost ready...
Two stabbed in New Windsor
NEW WINDSOR – Two people suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at a residence on Copper Court in New Windsor in what authorities say was a domestic incident. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries, officials said. The situation remains under investigation by town police.
Person reported to have jumped off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
KINGSTON – A person was reported to have jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Sunday. The emergency call to first responders came in at 5:10 a.m. with EMS units being dispatched to the Hudson River shortly thereafter. No other information was immediately available.
Huge Heroin Bust on I81 in Susquehanna County
Pennsylvania State Police say an Ephrata. Pa. man is accused of having a huge amount of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. Troopers pulled 32-year-old Alexander Moronta over shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 1 on I-81 North in New Milford for window tint and registration violations on his black 2012 Nissan Infinity M37.
