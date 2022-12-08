ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Brian Jones Elected Next Senate Minority Leader To Replace Wilk

By KHTS Newsroom
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20r6EC_0jc8eroW00

Members of the California Senate Republican Caucus unanimously voted to elect Senator Brian Jones ( R-Santee) as their next leader to succeed Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).

Jones currently serves as Senate Republican Caucus Chair and is set to replace Wilk , who was elected to the post by his colleagues in January 2021.

Jones is set to officially take the reins of leadership on Jan. 1, 2023.

“As Senate Republican Caucus Chair, Senator Jones has been a valuable leader of our team and he’s ready to build upon the foundation we established. He enjoys my full confidence,” said Wilk.

Jones released a statement regarding his new position, stating, “Californians are best served by hard-working elected officials that put bipartisanship and the betterment of the community first. This philosophy is something I have always tried to adhere to in the past and I will carry over as Senate Minority Leader.”

Jones went on to emphasize the issue of businesses and middle-class families moving out of California due to the increasing cost of living and lack of affordable jobs. In response to this he stated as the minority party in California, he hopes to offer alternative solutions rather than “big-government.”

In addition to the Leadership election, the California Senate Republican Caucus was joined by the following new members as they were sworn in:

Senator Janet Nguyen returns to the California State Senate, representing the 36 th Senate District, covering portions of coastal Los Angeles and Orange counties. More recently, Senator Nguyen served in the California State Assembly from 2020-2022 and in the California State Senate from 2014-2018.

Senator Roger Niello represents the 6 th Senate District, covering portions of Placer and Sacramento counties, and is a small business owner. Senator Niello served in the California State Assembly from 2004-2010.

Senator Kelly Seyarto represents the 32 nd Senate District, covering portions of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. He retired as a firefighter as Battalion Chief in 2015 and most recently, Senator Seyarto represented the 67 th Assembly District from 2020-2022.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jc8eroW00

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
TEXAS STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
956
Followers
400
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy