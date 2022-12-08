ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)

Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. She was born October 8, 1934, to Andrew and Alnora Bertoncelj in Afton, Wyoming. Eileen graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1952. After high school, she...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn (May 25, 1949 – December 8, 2022)

Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn, 73, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Mr. Dunn was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He was born on May 25, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ernest Henry Dunn...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Linda Sue Garner (April 6, 1951 – December 9, 2022)

Linda Sue Garner, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her very large family. She courageously fought lung cancer for four years. Linda was born in Ontario, Oregon on April 6th, 1951, to Wilson and Delta Keck. She spent her childhood in Payette, Idaho and Brigham City, Utah. She was the fourth of five children. Her siblings include Larry (Rae) Keck, Cheryl Tarbet, Sarah (Gordon) Snow and Carla (Alden) Caldwell.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RSHS Boys Swimming Results from Laramie Pentathlon

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Tiger swim team kicked off their season this past weekend at the Laramie Relays and Pentathlon. RSHS participated in two relays and came in third overall. In the 200-free relay, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, Wesley Muir, and John Spicer had a time of 1:37.48. The 500-free relay team, Wesley Muir, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, and John Spicer, which consists of 50, 100, 150, and 200 free legs took third with a time of 4:46.90.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy