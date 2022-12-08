ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Tiger swim team kicked off their season this past weekend at the Laramie Relays and Pentathlon. RSHS participated in two relays and came in third overall. In the 200-free relay, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, Wesley Muir, and John Spicer had a time of 1:37.48. The 500-free relay team, Wesley Muir, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, and John Spicer, which consists of 50, 100, 150, and 200 free legs took third with a time of 4:46.90.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO