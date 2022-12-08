ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kfgo.com

Fire officials remind Minnesotans about importance of CO detectors

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Fire officials are reminding Minnesotans to make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector in the home. State Fire Chiefs Association President John Cunningham says a CO alarm is the only way to detect the presence of the deadly gas. State law requires one 10 feet outside of each bedroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

2023 OUTDOORS Calendar

The 2023 North Dakota OUTDOORS calendar is available for ordering online on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The calendar features outstanding color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, and includes season opening and application deadline dates, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases. Calendars are also available via...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Annual sessions in the N.D. legislature may gain traction with term limits

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers for decades have consistently rebuffed attempts to hold annual regular Legislative sessions, arguing that doing so would grow government and turn lawmaking into a full-time job. But with voter-approved term limits now on the books, the idea of having legislators get together every year may gain traction.
TEXAS STATE
kfgo.com

Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County

FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Minnesota prisons

MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case

FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Tuesday’s sports postponements and cancellations

(KFGO/KNFL) Here are some of the area sports postponements and cancellations for tonight. Girls BB: Northern Cass at Kindred PPD. Make up date TBD. Girls Hockey: Roseau at Moorhead, PPD to Dec. 20. Girls and Boys BB: West Fargo at Valley City, PPD to Dec. 19. Boys BB: Fargo Davies...
