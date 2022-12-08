Read full article on original website
Amid outbreak in MN, Fargo Cass Public Health encouraging measles vaccinations
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing 22 cases of measles in Minnesota Fargo Cass Public Health is encouraging everyone in North Dakota to make sure they are vaccinated against the measles as the possibility of an outbreak becomes more realistic. Dr. Tracie Newman says Minnesota has had 22 confirmed cases...
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Fire officials remind Minnesotans about importance of CO detectors
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Fire officials are reminding Minnesotans to make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector in the home. State Fire Chiefs Association President John Cunningham says a CO alarm is the only way to detect the presence of the deadly gas. State law requires one 10 feet outside of each bedroom.
2023 OUTDOORS Calendar
The 2023 North Dakota OUTDOORS calendar is available for ordering online on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The calendar features outstanding color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, and includes season opening and application deadline dates, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases. Calendars are also available via...
North Dakota, Minnesota State Patrol report crashes due to weather conditions
BUXTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has been responding to crashes up and down I-29 today due to the icy conditions, including a semi-truck rollover northbound near Buxton just after 8 a.m. Lieutenant Troy Hischer was on the scene. “It was a semi with tandem trailers...
Annual sessions in the N.D. legislature may gain traction with term limits
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers for decades have consistently rebuffed attempts to hold annual regular Legislative sessions, arguing that doing so would grow government and turn lawmaking into a full-time job. But with voter-approved term limits now on the books, the idea of having legislators get together every year may gain traction.
Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
Man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Minnesota prisons
MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court...
Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case
FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
Tuesday’s sports postponements and cancellations
(KFGO/KNFL) Here are some of the area sports postponements and cancellations for tonight. Girls BB: Northern Cass at Kindred PPD. Make up date TBD. Girls Hockey: Roseau at Moorhead, PPD to Dec. 20. Girls and Boys BB: West Fargo at Valley City, PPD to Dec. 19. Boys BB: Fargo Davies...
Wahpeton police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit and other burglaries and thefts
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was arrested by Wahpeton Police Sunday night following a high-speed chase. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony...
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
