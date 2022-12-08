Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
hawkeyesports.com
Campbell, Merriweather Earn Sporting News All-America Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named first-team All-America by Sporting News, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather was named to the second-team. Campbell is the 29th Hawkeye to earn consensus All-America status, while two of those players (OL Calvin Jones and...
hawkeyesports.com
Nijziel, Gibson Earn NFHCA All-America Distinction
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa field hockey student-athletes Anthe Nijziel and Esme Gibson have been named National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Americans, it was announced Tuesday by the NFHCA. Nijziel earned first-team honors for a third straight season, becoming just the second Hawkeye to earn three or...
hawkeyesports.com
3 Hawkeyes Named Associated Press All-America
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell l has been named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor were second-team AP All-America selections. With the AP All-America team announcement, Campbell earns Consensus All-America status, as...
hawkeyesports.com
Clark Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday. This marks Clark’s 14th weekly award from the conference, which is fourth-most in B1G history. She also won the award last week. Clark...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Football Awards Announced
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players as the Iowa football program announced its 2022 team awards. Campbell (Cedar Falls, Iowa) earns the honor for the second consecutive season. He has...
hawkeyesports.com
Bluder Celebrates 234th B1G Regular Season Win Against Minnesota
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota, 87-64, in their conference home opener on Saturday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The win marked P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder’s 234th Big Ten Conference win, which becomes the most regular season wins in the Big Ten.
Comments / 0