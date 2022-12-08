The shortstop market is flooding with demand as more than a handful of teams have a need at the position; however, the supply isn’t even close to fulfilling the appetite of those in need. With Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner off the board, there are only two high-quality options left on the free agent market — Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson. The former of which is the prize for many teams this winter. And if Correa does go before Swanson, the Georgia native’s market is “going to explode.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO