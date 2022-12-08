Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lenoir County man charged with DWI, possession of guns with 3-year-old on board
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced the arrest of a Lenoir County man who they said was driving while impaired with a 3-year-old and two guns inside his vehicle. Police got a tip around 3 a.m. on Tuesday about a drunk driver. They located the man and his vehicle, developed probable cause […]
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.
Keyon West was reported missing by his familyPhoto byFacebook. A man who spent more than four years in jail, charged with four counts of first-degree murder was reported missing by his family on December 5. Family members say he was last seen December 2, 2022.
wcti12.com
WITN
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jackson parade incident scrutinized
JACKSON – No charges have been filed after a man displayed a gun to a group of middle school students, but police say they’re still investigating. The incident occurred in Jackson on Saturday, Dec 10 right before the town’s Christmas parade was scheduled to begin. According to Jackson Police Chief John Young, students from Conway Middle School’s band had just arrived and were getting ready to line up for the festivities.
jocoreport.com
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
WITN
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
No charges filed yet in Northampton County parade incident involving shotgun, police chief says; SBI to assist in investigation
Jackson Police Chief John Young said Monday that no charges have been filed yet in a shotgun incident that happened at the town's Christmas parade Saturday.
WDTN
Do you know them? Greenville PD seeks robbery suspects
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, a robbery occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 10. Police said a knife was shown and several items were stolen from the victim.
Washington police investigating Monday shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WITN
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A West Craven High School student was killed late Sunday night when he was hit riding a bicycle in Craven County. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. The Highway Patrol said the...
NC 16-year-old steals gun off man inside Bojangles, police say
Officials said the man, who was not identified, was in the restaurant when the teen took his gun off his hip and ran out of the business.
WITN
wcti12.com
Victim of fatal fire identified, cause still under investigation
La GRANGE, Lenoir County — A woman who died as a result of a fire in Lenoir County has now been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. The fire appears to have been accidental but the exact cause...
1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
wcti12.com
