Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WCVB
Immerse yourself in dazzling color and light at South Shore Celebration of Lights
NEEDHAM, Mass. — South Shore Celebration of Lights is located in Marshfield, Massachusetts. On more than a mile of roadway at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, the company hired to create it, Fiesta Shows, transforms it into a glittering display of more than 1 million LED lights — featuring a 300-foot multi-colored tunnel and animatronic scenes.
WCVB
Jennifer Hudson scoring accolades, sharing special moments with talk show audience
BOSTON — Three months after launching her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson is scoring accolades. “It’s a dream. It's an honor,” Hudson said. Nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winner said hosting "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been her most fun yet.
WCVB
Zac Brown Band schedules summer 2023 concert at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Zac Brown Band is returning to Fenway Park this summer as the multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning group seeks to extend its record for sold-out shows at the historic Boston ballpark. The band has packed the stadium for 13 consecutive sold-out shows so far and was inducted last...
WCVB
Harvard Art Museums study the history of pigments
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More than 3,000 pigments make up the Forbes Pigment Collection inside theHarvard Art Museums. One way the pigments are used is to identify how, where and when a particular piece of was created.
WCVB
Earthshot Follow-up: Eastie Farm
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Royals are back in Britain after announcing their Earthshot prizes, but Bostonians are carrying on the fight for climate action and climate change. While here, the Prince of Wales learned about the first zero-emission geothermal greenhouse in New England calledEastie Farm. Kannan Thiruvengadam founder and director, and Site Manager Sebastian Tabares join us to explain how their year-round urban farm is changing the paradigm for growing produce.
WCVB
Tree Equity in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Speak for the Trees is a local organization helping neighborhoods grow urban forests in an effort to help communities absorb some of the impacts of climate change and to ‘green’ Boston with more trees. David Meshoulam and Jerel Ferguson explain the connection between trees and environmental justice and racial and social equity.
WCVB
BAA begins search for next primary sponsor of Boston Marathon
BOSTON — For the first time since 1985, the Boston Athletic Association is in the market for a new primary sponsor for the Boston Marathon. Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would say goodbye to its role as the primary sponsor following the 127th running of the iconic marathon, which is scheduled for April 17.
WCVB
The interesting psychology and technology behind color
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Did you know that the color wheel took on a new dimension at theMassachusetts College of Art and Design? First-year students can participate in color classes that focus on the psychology behind color. Researchers at MIT have created a stretchable color-changing material based on how nature...
WCVB
Hiker who died in 300-foot fall in Crawford Notch was engineer for Cog Railway
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials on Monday publicly released the identity of the hiker who died Saturday morning after falling hundreds of feet off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, was taking photos from the summit...
WCVB
Massachusetts girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
WCVB
Dozens of passengers stranded on tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport for hours
BOSTON — Dozens of passengers at were stranded for hours on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport Sunday night. Passengers said the lengthy delays were because of issues de-icing planes at the busy airport. More than half a dozen planes carrying hundreds of passengers were waiting on the...
WCVB
Look up! Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The annual Geminid Meteor Shower, which is known to produce "fireballs" will peak Tuesday evening. The StormTeam 5 forecast calls for mostly clear skies until the early morning hours when some partial clouds will begin to drift in. To spot the show, look up at the...
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
WCVB
Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness
BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
WCVB
Inside look at Massachusetts manufacturing company taking on variety of projects
WAREHAM, Mass. — If you need a component built for anything related to the marine industry, the team at Precision Design Engineering Corporation in Wareham is pretty sure they can make it. "We can do round parts, square parts, small or big parts. We can do turning. We can...
WCVB
Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
