Boston, MA

Jennifer Hudson scoring accolades, sharing special moments with talk show audience

BOSTON — Three months after launching her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson is scoring accolades. “It’s a dream. It's an honor,” Hudson said. Nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winner said hosting "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been her most fun yet.
Zac Brown Band schedules summer 2023 concert at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Zac Brown Band is returning to Fenway Park this summer as the multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning group seeks to extend its record for sold-out shows at the historic Boston ballpark. The band has packed the stadium for 13 consecutive sold-out shows so far and was inducted last...
Harvard Art Museums study the history of pigments

NEEDHAM, Mass. — More than 3,000 pigments make up the Forbes Pigment Collection inside theHarvard Art Museums. One way the pigments are used is to identify how, where and when a particular piece of was created.
Earthshot Follow-up: Eastie Farm

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Royals are back in Britain after announcing their Earthshot prizes, but Bostonians are carrying on the fight for climate action and climate change. While here, the Prince of Wales learned about the first zero-emission geothermal greenhouse in New England calledEastie Farm. Kannan Thiruvengadam founder and director, and Site Manager Sebastian Tabares join us to explain how their year-round urban farm is changing the paradigm for growing produce.
Tree Equity in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Speak for the Trees is a local organization helping neighborhoods grow urban forests in an effort to help communities absorb some of the impacts of climate change and to ‘green’ Boston with more trees. David Meshoulam and Jerel Ferguson explain the connection between trees and environmental justice and racial and social equity.
BAA begins search for next primary sponsor of Boston Marathon

BOSTON — For the first time since 1985, the Boston Athletic Association is in the market for a new primary sponsor for the Boston Marathon. Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would say goodbye to its role as the primary sponsor following the 127th running of the iconic marathon, which is scheduled for April 17.
The interesting psychology and technology behind color

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Did you know that the color wheel took on a new dimension at theMassachusetts College of Art and Design? First-year students can participate in color classes that focus on the psychology behind color. Researchers at MIT have created a stretchable color-changing material based on how nature...
Massachusetts girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.
Look up! Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The annual Geminid Meteor Shower, which is known to produce "fireballs" will peak Tuesday evening. The StormTeam 5 forecast calls for mostly clear skies until the early morning hours when some partial clouds will begin to drift in. To spot the show, look up at the...
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness

BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
