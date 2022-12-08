Construction companies have reported what appears to be their worst month since August as a temporary rebound for the sector slowed down.Activity among the UK’s housebuilders stalled in November, and the sector as a whole only just managed to grow thanks to a stronger performance for the commercial building sector.The influential S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction PMI survey scored the construction sector just 50.4 last month, its worst score since August.The sector looked to be growing healthily in October with a score of 53.2 – anything above 50 is considered to show growth among construction businesses.Stalling housebuilding activity contributed to the...

7 DAYS AGO