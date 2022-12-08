ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Bartlesville Police Department Upgrading Radio System

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is getting new 800 MHz radios that they say will help officers do their jobs better and help keep them safe. It was part of a general obligations bond that Bartlesville citizens voted on back in 2020. The biggest issues BPD officers say they are...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense

Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy. Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Execution Delayed Due To Federal Lawsuit

A man sentenced to death in Oklahoma will no be executed on Thursday as his death sentence is now a topic of a federal lawsuit. John Hanson was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Tulsa woman Mary Bowles in 1999. Hanson is in federal custody in Louisiana and the Justice Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions. According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP Hiring For Point Of Entry Officers

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking to hire port of entry officers for all of the state's points of entry. OHP said jobs are available in Love, Kay, Bryan, Beckham and Sequoyah counties. For more information or to apply, click here.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest 4th Suspect Connected To Deadly BA Expressway Shooting

Tulsa Police arrested Linus Altenor Jr., 19, Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July. Police arrested Altenor Jr. in Okmulgee on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. TPD says he is the fourth suspect arrested and charged for the murder Terek...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Police: 2 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City, Authorities Investigating

OCPD says a juvenile and one other person were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night in Downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities said the shooting happened at Wanda Jackson Way and Oklahoma Ave. OCPD said some intersection nearby will be closed as officers investigate. Police haven't identified...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy