Annual Tempe boat parade returns Dec. 10

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 5 days ago

A dazzling display of lights is ready to set sail during the annual Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade and Fireworks Show, returning to Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-9 p.m.

Then, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2nd Sundays on Mill returns for a fun-filled day of arts, crafts and plenty of tasty treats all themed around the holiday season, according to a news release from the Downtown Tempe Authority.

As part of Downtown Tempe’s “Oh, What Fun” holiday event series, the free Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade and Fireworks Show is one of the Valley’s most unique holiday traditions.

The parade will get underway at 6 p.m., but there’s plenty of excitement to be found at Tempe Beach Park and the surrounding Downtown Tempe area starting at 4 p.m. An array of culinary options from beloved food trucks with traditional and seasonal temptations, including rich and creamy hot chocolate. The air will be alive with the sounds of the season thanks to live musical entertainment, and revelers can make it a productive evening, as well, by visiting with local artisans and purchasing unique handmade gifts for loved ones perfect for the holidays.

Following the parade, the light show will continue in the skies with a spectacular fireworks display beginning at 8 p.m. Musical entertainment and festivities will continue until 9 p.m., so visitors can take a leisurely stroll while shopping and taking in all the sights and sounds. Event goers can even take selfies with Santa throughout the evening.

A full day of holiday fun continues Sunday with 2nd Sundays on Mill’s annual Holiday Market, which brings a holiday twist to the monthly event featuring arts, crafts, foods and gifts. In December, market-goers will see some familiar faces with three roaming holiday characters and have the chance to nab a Selfie With Santa under the big tree in CenterPoint Plaza. Recurring favorites like free yoga, mini golf, roller skating and interactive art experiences will also be offered throughout the day.

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

