Lawsuit Filed Against Twitter Says Company “Targeted” Women In Layoffs

A class action lawsuit filed against Twitter says that Elon Musk disproportionately targeted female employees at the company, during layoffs in November.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the aggressive cuts at Twitter, which targeted roughly half the company in early November, were done under “extremely hurried circumstances, with little if any regard given to employees’ job performance.”

The plaintiffs estimate that across the company’s American workforce, roughly 57% of female employees were laid off, compared to roughly 47% of all male employees.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Shannon Liss-Riordan and Thomas Fowler of the Boston-based law firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, according to the court documents.

According to Reuters , the pair also represent the plaintiffs in a similar class action lawsuit alleging that Twitter’s layoffs disproportionately targeted disabled employees by mandating a return to the office, in addition to two other lawsuits on behalf of former Twitter employees.

Twitter employed 1,003 female engineers compared to 2,150 male engineers, before cutting 630 women and 1,037 men, a 63% and 48% cut respectively, according to the filing.

The plaintiffs allege that the disproportionate impact of layoffs on women was driven by Musk’s “discriminatory animus against women.”

Musk made the decision to implement longer work hours and cancel remote work knowing that it would “have a disproportionate impact on women, who are more often caregivers for children and other family members, and thus not able to comply with such demands,” the plaintiffs allege. Musk took advantage of this to “force more employees out of their jobs.”

