Free lunches for homeless event coming to Glendale

The Black Business Owners Coalition of Glendale and the Arizona Kosher Pantry are partnering together to provide free hot kosher meals to Glendale’s homeless population.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 on a first come-first served basis in the parking lot of the Norton and Ramsey Social Justice Empowerment Center, located at 7031 N. 56th Ave.

The Coalition — a startup African American organization — came together in June of this year to bring a Juneteenth celebration into Glendale . The Pantry is the only Kosher pantry in the Southwest, and is part of a national food-pantry network called Feeding America.

When the increase in the number of homeless African Americans was brought to the attention of Coalition founder Rev. Marcia Garland, she reached out to the Pantry, and their newly acquired food truck allowed the organization to easily extend its reach into the Glendale area. The Norton and Ramsey Social Justice Empowerment Center is part of Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), which was founded more than 35 years ago and is the largest and longest serving homeless emergency shelter provider in Arizona.

CASS and the Kosher Pantry are posting flyers to be displayed at the Salvation Army and the Social Justice Empowerment Center to spread the word about the Dec. 15 event to the unsheltered community.

Other local organizations are also letting the homeless community know, including First United Methodist Church, at 7102 N. 58th Drive, in Glendale, and the Phoenix-based Chaplaincy for the Homeless. Vineyard Church, located at 6250 W. Peoria Ave., in Glendale, and Pure Heart Church, 14240 N. 43rd Ave., in Glendale, are also aiding the effort.

Garland herself is posting flyers in both Murphy and Bonsall parks in Glendale.

Call 623-850-3026 for more information.