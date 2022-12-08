ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

FTC Sues Microsoft To Block $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is taking legal action to try and prevent Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. According to The Verge, the FTC argues that the purchase will let the videogame giant suppress competitors in the industry, harming it in the process. The Lawsuit...
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony

In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
SVG

Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
TechCrunch

Ransomware gang caught using Microsoft-approved drivers to hack targets

Drivers — the software that allows operating systems and apps to access and communicate with hardware devices — require highly privileged access to the operating system and its data, which is why Windows requires drivers to bear an approved cryptographic signature before it will allow the driver to load.
TechCrunch

Microsoft to sunset Soundscape 3D audio app and open source the code

However, the company also revealed that it will release the code under an open source license for other developers to use. The technology giant first debuted Soundscape in 2017, essentially setting out to help people become “more comfortable with unfamiliar places” using 3D audio cues. The project birthed...
TechCrunch

Komodo Health, once tipped for a looming IPO, has cut staff as CFO departs

But, as IPO season continues to be frigid, the not-yet-profitable business has clearly opted to make cuts ahead of any 2023 movement. Sources say the restructuring could be the company’s attempt to look more profitable ahead of an anticipated public market debut. TechCrunch reached out to Komodo Health for...
TechCrunch

Ex-Rocket Lab engineer raises $21M for Partly to make buying car parts easier

The two-year-old startup is not a car parts marketplace. Rather, Partly powers marketplaces like eBay and Shopify with its database of over 50 million parts from more than 20,000 suppliers and OEMs. “The way the tech works in principle is we work with the suppliers to ingest, structure and standardize...

Comments / 0

Community Policy