Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Heart Attack Snow Coming To Minnesota & Wisconsin
When we think of the danger caused by a blizzard in the Midwest, we usually associate it with driving on snowy and icy roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety actually reports that from 2015-2020 over 79,000 winter driving crashes occurred. Nearly 20,000 people were injured in those crashes, and 181 people tragically lost their lives. There's also a danger that has killed thousands of people across the country that we often don't think about.
Minnesotans Flock Across the Border To Check Out Wisconsin Attraction With 10-Million Lights!
I love taking my wife and kids to visit all of the amazing Christmas attractions that pop up in Minnesota and Wisconsin this time of year. Watching my kids' eyes light up when they see millions of lights or when they get to talk to Santa is my favorite thing about the holidays.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
Blizzard Warning! NWS Duluth Warns Twin Ports In Major To Extreme Storm Impact Area
Tuesday in the Northland started with everyone experiencing the calm before the storm, but make no mistake, a major winter storm is still tracking to impact the Twin Ports area. In fact, a Blizzard Warning has been issued with some areas predicted to get up to 30 inches of snow.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market, an annual tradition, is now located at The Table
The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market has become an annual tradition. It's an opportunity for Milwaukeeans to continue supporting local farmers with everything from meat, honey, dairy, soaps and even fresh herbs and vegetables in the middle of winter. Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden, is also the current interim...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
wtmj.com
Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee said Tuesday the male bird died Monday night during “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.” Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest during a second surgery on Monday night. Eagles and their nests are federally protected.
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
Mayor Jim Paine Issues Statement About Winter Storm
In true Twin Ports fashion, there is a monster storm headed our way. The Northland is looking at up to thirty inches of snow in some parts and as of Tuesday afternoon (December 13), the National Weather Service of Duluth has issued a blizzard warning for our area. Not only...
Watertown Winter Market aims to raise funds for family impacted by deadly fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A day after learning about a fire that killed three people in Watertown, some members of that community rallied to raise money for the victims. The coordinator of Saturday’s Watertown Winter Market Kassi Oxford said the community felt an immense loss. During the holiday season, she said it couldn’t be a better time to give back to...
CBS 58
Historic Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast up for auction as innkeepers retire
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A Victorian-era bed and breakfast inside a historic Milwaukee mansion is up for auction, and the highest bidder is set to get a turnkey business with decor, recipes, and vendors. Laura Sue and Rick Mosier were married for just one year before they decided to open a...
Duluth Artists Create ‘Boubville’, A Punk Rock Version Of Bentleyville
Looking for 3 nights of a creative take on a tour of lights with music? Duluth artists created a punk rock version of Bentleyville called Boubville. Every now and then you see an event name that makes you look twice. That's exactly what happened when I saw the word "Boubville". With a name like that, I had to click on it to get more information.
nbc15.com
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
On Milwaukee
Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant
This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
Duluth Residents Encouraged To Enter Stormwater Protection Contest
Have ideas on how Twin Ports residents can better protect area lakes - including Lake Superior - from stormwater runoff? The Regional Stormwater Protection Team (RSPT) wants to know. And - you just could win prizes for your contributions. The City of Duluth is inviting people to submit their ideas...
