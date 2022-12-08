Read full article on original website
Winter storm warning along North Shore upgraded to blizzard warning
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 13, 2022. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Warning along the North Shore to a Blizzard Warning due to expected high winds and low visibilities. The North Shore is also where it is expected to get the most snow, with high concern that a very heavy snow load will lead to power outages. Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible tomorrow.
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth – Superior Area, 12+ Inches Of Snowfall Likely
Last week, the National Weather Service in Duluth, along with other weather forecasters, warned the area of the potential for a significant snow event to impact the Duluth area this week. The only question was what path the storm would take as that would dictate how much snowfall we'd get....
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
Can You Deck Out Your Car With Christmas Lights In Minnesota?
Here's something you may not have thought of before: hanging Christmas lights in your car! Maybe you have thought about it. Maybe you haven't. Either way, do you know whether or not you legally can do so?. Christmas light displays, by the way, are not hard to come by here...
Duluth Residents Encouraged To Enter Stormwater Protection Contest
Have ideas on how Twin Ports residents can better protect area lakes - including Lake Superior - from stormwater runoff? The Regional Stormwater Protection Team (RSPT) wants to know. And - you just could win prizes for your contributions. The City of Duluth is inviting people to submit their ideas...
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam
You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
Duluth Artists Create ‘Boubville’, A Punk Rock Version Of Bentleyville
Looking for 3 nights of a creative take on a tour of lights with music? Duluth artists created a punk rock version of Bentleyville called Boubville. Every now and then you see an event name that makes you look twice. That's exactly what happened when I saw the word "Boubville". With a name like that, I had to click on it to get more information.
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
City Of Duluth Seeks Volunteers To Fill Board + Commission Vacancies
If you're interested in serving a larger role in local government - but maybe not ready to run for office, here's an excellent opportunity to get your feet wet. The City of Duluth is looking for volunteers to fill a variety of openings on their boards and commissions. As a...
Watch Dan Hanger Face Another Comedy Of Errors Live On Duluth’s FOX 21 News
I've said it before and it continues to ring true today. Dan Hanger, the lead anchor for FOX 21 in Duluth, is one of a kind. He continues to have a unique, irreverent approach to the nightly local 9:00 p.m. newscast in Duluth. That approach has created truly memorable moments,...
Broadcasting Icon Paul Douglas To Host KOOL 101.7 Mornings With ‘Douglas In Duluth’ Show
Paul Douglas is returning to the radio! KOOL 101.7, the Northland's Favorite Hits in Duluth, Minnesota is proud to welcome Paul Douglas to their lineup. Starting in January, Paul will host 'Douglas In Duluth,' a morning show he's created that will feature The Northland's Favorite Hits playlist, along with fun segments and tidbits, accentuated by Paul's playful and fun personality.
