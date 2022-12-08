Read full article on original website
Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me
My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
Can You Deck Out Your Car With Christmas Lights In Minnesota?
Here's something you may not have thought of before: hanging Christmas lights in your car! Maybe you have thought about it. Maybe you haven't. Either way, do you know whether or not you legally can do so?. Christmas light displays, by the way, are not hard to come by here...
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
City Of Duluth Seeks Volunteers To Fill Board + Commission Vacancies
If you're interested in serving a larger role in local government - but maybe not ready to run for office, here's an excellent opportunity to get your feet wet. The City of Duluth is looking for volunteers to fill a variety of openings on their boards and commissions. As a...
Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
Duluth Residents Encouraged To Enter Stormwater Protection Contest
Have ideas on how Twin Ports residents can better protect area lakes - including Lake Superior - from stormwater runoff? The Regional Stormwater Protection Team (RSPT) wants to know. And - you just could win prizes for your contributions. The City of Duluth is inviting people to submit their ideas...
Blizzard Warning! NWS Duluth Warns Twin Ports In Major To Extreme Storm Impact Area
Tuesday in the Northland started with everyone experiencing the calm before the storm, but make no mistake, a major winter storm is still tracking to impact the Twin Ports area. In fact, a Blizzard Warning has been issued with some areas predicted to get up to 30 inches of snow.
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
Duluth Artists Create ‘Boubville’, A Punk Rock Version Of Bentleyville
Looking for 3 nights of a creative take on a tour of lights with music? Duluth artists created a punk rock version of Bentleyville called Boubville. Every now and then you see an event name that makes you look twice. That's exactly what happened when I saw the word "Boubville". With a name like that, I had to click on it to get more information.
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
SMOOTH ICE: Duluth volunteer keeps ice rinks operating
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s no surprise to anyone: hockey is big in Minnesota. In Duluth, the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, or DAHA, is trying to produce the next generation of hockey stars. DAHA provides free public skating for kids all across the city, from Piedmont to...
Mayor Jim Paine Issues Statement About Winter Storm
In true Twin Ports fashion, there is a monster storm headed our way. The Northland is looking at up to thirty inches of snow in some parts and as of Tuesday afternoon (December 13), the National Weather Service of Duluth has issued a blizzard warning for our area. Not only...
Winter storm warning along North Shore upgraded to blizzard warning
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 13, 2022. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Warning along the North Shore to a Blizzard Warning due to expected high winds and low visibilities. The North Shore is also where it is expected to get the most snow, with high concern that a very heavy snow load will lead to power outages. Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible tomorrow.
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
Authorities Investigate Fraser Shipyards Accident + Death In Superior
Authorities continue their investigation into the accident that took the life of a 64-year old man at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. The incident that occured on December took the life of a Waterford, Wisconsin man who was working as a welder at the industrial campus in Superior's north end industrial district.
Own This 4,208 Square Foot Custom Brick Home In Superior For Under $500,000
How much would you expect to pay for a 4,208-square-foot custom brick home that had a long list of features including an updated kitchen with a spacious breakfast bar and under-counter lighting, windows that have been updated to double-hung vinyl and a large dining room?. Built in 1948, the huge...
