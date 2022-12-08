Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Wolf Or Coyote Pictured Near Two Harbors? DNR Biologists Weigh In
People have been arguing in a North Shore Facebook group on whether or not this animal pictured is a wolf or a coyote. It can be hard to tell sometimes, especially depending on the quality of the picture. There are several differences between wolves and coyotes. Wolves are bigger, but bigger coyotes could be mistaken for a smaller wolves or vice versa.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi. The largemouth bass reigns supreme in recreational fishing thanks to its global distribution, accessibility to anglers of all socio-economic levels, and famous game fish traits. No other species has such a huge and passionate international following as the largemouth bass. Mississippi,...
Kayak Fisherman Lands Big Ol’ Halibut Off The Coast Of Alaska
Now there is just something about someone fishing in a kayak in the ocean that’s different. A massive waterbody with creatures big enough to swallow you and the boat you’re in… it just seems more intense. Then to go after large fish, it seems pretty crazy. There’s...
‘That’s not a fish’: Black cat drags alligator head into house
A-croc-alypse meow. While cats are known for bringing unusual objects home, one ambitious kitty took the cake after dragging a — wait for it — whole alligator head into a house in Wisconsin. Photos of the hairy headhunter’s ghoulish trophy are currently going viral as paw-struck viewers scratch their heads in disbelief. “He was very proud of himself,” owner Wendy Wiesehuegel told Fox News of the “unexpected” discovery, which occurred Sunday in Waukesha county. The Wisconsinite had noticed that her black cat, named Burnt Toast, had dragged an unseen object onto her lawn, which her neighbor mistook for a big fish. After...
Heart Attack Snow Coming To Minnesota & Wisconsin
When we think of the danger caused by a blizzard in the Midwest, we usually associate it with driving on snowy and icy roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety actually reports that from 2015-2020 over 79,000 winter driving crashes occurred. Nearly 20,000 people were injured in those crashes, and 181 people tragically lost their lives. There's also a danger that has killed thousands of people across the country that we often don't think about.
This Sleek 197-Foot Sportfishing Superyacht Is Designed for Discerning Anglers
AB Yacht Design’s latest concept is a real catch. The sportfishing superyacht, which goes by the name of Canyon, was designed to bring anglers a more luxurious experience on the high seas. Penned inside and out by the British studio, the 197-footer is characterized by a distinctive invertive bow, a slender hull and long, smooth lines. Amidships, a fully equipped tower stands 46 feet above the sea level to help you spot fish in the distance. The exterior is geared toward sportfishing, too. The multipurpose aft deck, which is fully open yet still offers protection from the elements, features a fishing store,...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
'Floating Cabin' Where Guests Camp on the Water Is Way Too Cool
You can camp on the ice in winter or float on the lake in the summer!
a-z-animals.com
Watch Fishermen Go Shark Hunting in the Mississippi River
The video begins with the host, Mark Hood, explaining how he and his friend, Jared, decided on their fishing spot. Both experienced fishermen, Mark hosts a YouTube channel called M. Hood Fishing where he shows his best fishing tips. Mark brought segments of mullet that he previously caught and vacuum-sealed...
Is AM Radio Doomed Because of Electric Cars?
AM radio could be heading toward extinction after a century of service as car manufacturers stop offering the service in their electric vehicles. Electric vehicles create more electromagnetic interference than their gas-powered counterparts, causing more static, noise and humming on AM signals than FM signals, The New York Times reports. The interference has led several car manufacturers — including Tesla, Audi, Porsche, Volvo and Volkswagen — to remove AM radio from their electric models.
The Best Hunting and Fishing Gear of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. For once in our lives, we made good on a New Year’s resolution. See, after taking a year off in 2021, we vowed to bring back our annual Best of the Best Awards in 2022. In case you forgot, Best of the Best is our (usually) annual, end-of-year list in which we recognize the year’s best hunting gear and fishing tackle. As you’re about to read, not only did we deliver on our promise—but we’ve made this year’s BOTB our biggest to date. Along with all the requisite hardcore hunting and fishing gear, we’ve added awards for the best hiking gear, camping equipment, and more.
TechCrunch
Navier’s 30-foot hydrofoiling electric boat hits the water and prepares for production
Navier just picked up a seed round at the beginning of the year, at which point the boat was a 27-foot twinkle in the eyes of its founders, Sampriti Bhattacharyya (whom I met on the “Accelerator at Sea”) and Reo Baird. Now it’s a real 30-foot boat actually plowing through the waves at 25 knots.
