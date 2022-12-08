Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi. The largemouth bass reigns supreme in recreational fishing thanks to its global distribution, accessibility to anglers of all socio-economic levels, and famous game fish traits. No other species has such a huge and passionate international following as the largemouth bass. Mississippi,...
Kayak Fisherman Lands Big Ol’ Halibut Off The Coast Of Alaska
Now there is just something about someone fishing in a kayak in the ocean that’s different. A massive waterbody with creatures big enough to swallow you and the boat you’re in… it just seems more intense. Then to go after large fish, it seems pretty crazy. There’s...
Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice
That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘That’s not a fish’: Black cat drags alligator head into house
A-croc-alypse meow. While cats are known for bringing unusual objects home, one ambitious kitty took the cake after dragging a — wait for it — whole alligator head into a house in Wisconsin. Photos of the hairy headhunter’s ghoulish trophy are currently going viral as paw-struck viewers scratch their heads in disbelief. “He was very proud of himself,” owner Wendy Wiesehuegel told Fox News of the “unexpected” discovery, which occurred Sunday in Waukesha county. The Wisconsinite had noticed that her black cat, named Burnt Toast, had dragged an unseen object onto her lawn, which her neighbor mistook for a big fish. After...
Two Minnesota Items on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022
Oprah has come out with her list of favorite things for 2022. There are some familiar items that she's had on her Favorite Things before and there are some new ones. This year there are two items that have Minnesota ties!. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. I enjoy looking through...
This Sleek 197-Foot Sportfishing Superyacht Is Designed for Discerning Anglers
AB Yacht Design’s latest concept is a real catch. The sportfishing superyacht, which goes by the name of Canyon, was designed to bring anglers a more luxurious experience on the high seas. Penned inside and out by the British studio, the 197-footer is characterized by a distinctive invertive bow, a slender hull and long, smooth lines. Amidships, a fully equipped tower stands 46 feet above the sea level to help you spot fish in the distance. The exterior is geared toward sportfishing, too. The multipurpose aft deck, which is fully open yet still offers protection from the elements, features a fishing store,...
'Floating Cabin' Where Guests Camp on the Water Is Way Too Cool
You can camp on the ice in winter or float on the lake in the summer!
The Best Hunting and Fishing Gear of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. For once in our lives, we made good on a New Year’s resolution. See, after taking a year off in 2021, we vowed to bring back our annual Best of the Best Awards in 2022. In case you forgot, Best of the Best is our (usually) annual, end-of-year list in which we recognize the year’s best hunting gear and fishing tackle. As you’re about to read, not only did we deliver on our promise—but we’ve made this year’s BOTB our biggest to date. Along with all the requisite hardcore hunting and fishing gear, we’ve added awards for the best hiking gear, camping equipment, and more.
