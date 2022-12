Janet Jackson is set to launch her first concert tour since 2019 with a 33-city trek next year. The “Together Again 2023” tour, which opens April 14 in Florida and concludes June 21 in Seattle, will include a June 11 performance at San Diego’s North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. Veteran rapper Ludacris will be the opening act for all of the shows.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO