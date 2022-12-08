Read full article on original website
Two Charged After Trigg County Burglary Investigation
An investigation into several burglaries in the Canton Blue Springs area of Trigg County led to two arrests Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous burglaries involving vehicles, campers, and five homes led to the arrest of two juveniles and a large amount of stolen property being recovered including guns and an iPhone.
Cadiz Police Department Hires New Officer
The Cadiz Police Department has added an officer to its force with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Robert Harris was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Todd King after it was confirmed by an oath that Harris had never fought in a duel or served as a second in a duel.
Truck Damaged With BB Gun
A truck was found damaged with a bb gun on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say someone shot a truck several times with a bb gun damaging the driver’s side doors and back window. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge...
Four Injured, Two Severely Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent four people to the hospital two with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car and a dump truck collided head-on at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road ejecting one person from the dump truck.
Fort Campbell Remembers Fallen Soldiers From Gander Crash
Members of the 2nd Brigade Team, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell remembered those soldiers killed in the Gander, New Foundland airline crash 37 years ago. The 248 soldiers and eight crew members were returning to Fort Campbell after a six-month deployment to the Sinai Peninsula when their DC-8 plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Tribble Bids Farewell To Christian County Fiscal Court
First elected to serve as Christian County’s judge-executive in 1994, Steve Tribble naturally wasn’t going to do the job forever. But Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting was his last in the seat, ending the longest-ever tenure in the court’s proud history. Judge-Elect and current magistrate Jerry...
Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday
The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
One Year Later, Pembroke ES Nearly 100% Repaired
One year after an EF3 tornado roared through southern Christian County and made its way to Bowling Green, a place of hope and learning finds itself almost back to the way things were. According to Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel, Pembroke Elementary School needs only a restoration coat on its...
PADD Closes Calendar Year With Christmas Luncheon, Legislative Updates
For the first time since 2019, noted dignitaries and local authorities were able to enjoy strong fellowship and a Christmas meal — when on Monday the Pennyrile Area Development District convened for its year-end review at Pennyrile Forest State Park in Dawson Springs. A global pandemic and a natural...
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
New Livestock Pavilion Coming To Western Kentucky State Fair
A new livestock barn for the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville is in the plans with a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to help make the barn a reality. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture award a $100,000 grant to the Western Kentucky State Fair this week. The...
