Portland, ME

What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.
MAINE STATE
Maine on pace to see record number of overdose deaths

PORTLAND, Maine — Again this year, Maine is on pace to see a record number of fatal overdoses. According to the State's Monthly Overdose Report for October, 565 people have died of overdoses through the fist ten months of the year. In the same time period, there were 8,488 total overdoses statewide.
MAINE STATE
Maine Maritime community grieves loss of 4 students

CASTINE, Maine — The days, weeks and months to come will be tough for the Maine Maritime Academy community after a car crash early Saturday morning killed four students. "There's like a depressing mood over the whole place," sophomore Christian Trujillo said. "You know, it's hard to express." Some...
CASTINE, ME
Former owner of Maine home health care company pleads guilty in NH to false record charges

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A South Berwick man was sentenced to 12 months in a New Hampshire jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to presenting false records. Michael A. Maggiacomo, 52, the former owner of home health care company Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, entered the plea in Merrimack County Superior Court, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a release.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
One case of pertussis confirmed at Kennebunk school

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A single case of pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough, was confirmed at a Kennebunk school on Friday. According to a community message issued by RSU 21 Superintendent of Schools Terry Cooper, the Maine CDC confirmed one student case of pertussis at Sea Road School. Pertussis...
KENNEBUNK, ME
Christmas with Kennerley returns with special guests

PORTLAND, Maine — There’s nothing in Maine that compares to the Kotzschmar Organ, and the sound that comes from the organ at Merrill Auditorium, especially around the holidays. On Monday, Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley will perform this year’s Christmas with Kennerley show, but with a twist.
PORTLAND, ME
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
MAINE STATE
Livermore Falls Fire Department loses EMS license

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Livermore Falls Fire Department's emergency medical license has been terminated, the Sun Journal reported. Town Manager Amanda Allen informed selectmen that the EMS license expired on Nov. 30. The town has been without a chief since September. Allen told selectment that the regional EMS...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
Driver dies in multivehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, New Hampshire — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
