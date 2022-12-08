Read full article on original website
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.
Here's where Maine stands on reaching its ambitious climate goals
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Julie Rosenbach, sustainability director for the city of South Portland, is making big plans to educate the public. "When I started, it was a brand new department in the city. It grew a lot in the last seven years," Rosenbach said. Rosenbach is planning to...
Maine on pace to see record number of overdose deaths
PORTLAND, Maine — Again this year, Maine is on pace to see a record number of fatal overdoses. According to the State's Monthly Overdose Report for October, 565 people have died of overdoses through the fist ten months of the year. In the same time period, there were 8,488 total overdoses statewide.
Miss Maine USA heading to compete on national stage
PORTLAND, Maine — Juliana Morehouse has won the title of Miss Maine USA in November. The 23-year-old from Portland is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season and already has big plans for the year ahead. Morehouse, who is pursuing her master's degree in...
Maine Maritime community grieves loss of 4 students
CASTINE, Maine — The days, weeks and months to come will be tough for the Maine Maritime Academy community after a car crash early Saturday morning killed four students. "There's like a depressing mood over the whole place," sophomore Christian Trujillo said. "You know, it's hard to express." Some...
Former owner of Maine home health care company pleads guilty in NH to false record charges
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A South Berwick man was sentenced to 12 months in a New Hampshire jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to presenting false records. Michael A. Maggiacomo, 52, the former owner of home health care company Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, entered the plea in Merrimack County Superior Court, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a release.
One case of pertussis confirmed at Kennebunk school
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A single case of pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough, was confirmed at a Kennebunk school on Friday. According to a community message issued by RSU 21 Superintendent of Schools Terry Cooper, the Maine CDC confirmed one student case of pertussis at Sea Road School. Pertussis...
Christmas with Kennerley returns with special guests
PORTLAND, Maine — There’s nothing in Maine that compares to the Kotzschmar Organ, and the sound that comes from the organ at Merrill Auditorium, especially around the holidays. On Monday, Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley will perform this year’s Christmas with Kennerley show, but with a twist.
Meet the Maine man who supervised visual effects for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Saindon grew up in Gorham, thought hard about becoming an architect, then ended up in the movie business, where he has achieved a stratospheric level of success. Does that last part sound like hyperbole? Consider this: Saindon is the visual effects supervisor for “Avatar: The...
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
Maine Things To Do | Pets Picture with Santa, Snowmobile Hill Climb, Drive-Thru Christmas
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. When: Tuesday through Sunday each week until Jan. 8. Where: Maine Mall, in front of Jordan’s Furniture Ropes Course. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pets Picture with Santa. Where: Bath Area Food...
Boothbay Harbor church raises money to help neighbors heat their homes
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — In mid-December in Maine, temperatures hover around freezing and typically don't climb from there. It's the time of year when heat at home is essential. This year, though, rising costs with inflation are a barrier for a lot of people. Now, locals in one small Maine community are doing what they can to help their neighbors.
Livermore Falls Fire Department loses EMS license
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Livermore Falls Fire Department's emergency medical license has been terminated, the Sun Journal reported. Town Manager Amanda Allen informed selectmen that the EMS license expired on Nov. 30. The town has been without a chief since September. Allen told selectment that the regional EMS...
Driver dies in multivehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, New Hampshire — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
What can and can't be done to stop the emerald ash borer issue in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of Portland’s trees are on borrowed time. The emerald ash borer is gaining more of a foothold in the state's largest city. After being spotted in far Aroostook and southern York counties in 2018, Portland foresters put out traps and collected the non-native, invasive insects in Payson Park in 2019.
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
Crews respond to fire at Calpine Westbrook Energy Center
WESTBROOK, Maine — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at the Westbrook Energy Center, owned by Calpine Corporation, at 60 Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook Monday afternoon. According to Westbrook Fire Chief Steve Sloan, the fire began on an upper floor of the large facility, and got into the...
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
