Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Schedule 12/12-12/17
Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Eastland at Early, 6:15 p.m. Strawn at Bangs, 5:15 p.m. Blanket at Gustine, 6 p.m. Panther Creek at May, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Abilene Cooper, 6:30 p.m. Early at Ballinger, 7:45 p.m. Cherokee at Bangs, 8 p.m. Blanket at Paint Rock, 6 p.m. May at...
koxe.com
Glen L. Long, 82, of Brownwood
A memorial service for Glen L. Long, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church. Glen passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood. Glen was born on July 8, 1940, in Tiger, Arizona, to Joe Robert and Woodie...
koxe.com
Sammy Leon Curry, 74, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Sammy Leon Curry, 74 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Darrell Wayne Turner, 53, of Brownwood
Darrell Wayne Turner, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. A graveside service for Darrell will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, December 14 at Bangs Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Darrell was born to Dottie and Lonnie Turner on...
koxe.com
Pam Pryor, 73, of Coleman
Pam Pryor, age 73, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 200 E. College Avenue, in Coleman with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche
Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche, Texas, passed away December 08, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born July 13, 1964, to Bertram and Esther Bauer (Kolb) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She married Leslie W Grace December 13, 2009 and was married just days shy of 13 years.
koxe.com
Kenneth Deryl Doss of Zephyr
Kenneth Deryl Doss of Zephyr passed away December 10,2022. Kenneth was born on April 18, 1932, to MJ and Estelle Marie Doss in Ballinger, Texas. He loved to fish, play dominos, and watch his grandkids and great grand kids play sports. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Jo...
koxe.com
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, 75, of Brownwood
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 75, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Dot Loudermillk. A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 13 at Heartland Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Beekeeping class this Saturday gives head start to beginners
Have you been thinking about beekeeping? Wondering how to get started? Or maybe you know someone who’s been talking about it, but just never seems to get around to taking action. One local beekeeper wants to help. Daniel Graham gives presentations and classes on beekeeping, and his upcoming class,...
koxe.com
Jason Lee Gray, 50, of Rising Star
Jason Lee Gray, 50, of Rising Star, TX passed away November 30, 2022, in Abilene TX. Jason’s family has entrusted Heartland Funeral Cremations of Comanche with his celebration of life graveside service. A visitation period of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday the...
koxe.com
Elizabeth Ann Langford, 76, of Santa Anna
Elizabeth Ann Langford, age 76, of Santa Anna, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation in Round Rock, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Cindy Cisneroz, 66, of Coleman
Cindy Cisneroz, age 66, of Coleman, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. She was born Cindy Sue Hawkins in San Diego County, California to James Hawkins and Sue Rodeheaver Hawkins. Cindy grew up in San Diego, California where she graduated high school. She moved to Coleman in 2002 from Brownwood. Her favorite hobby was gardening, and she enjoyed making stain glass and lamps. She will be missed.
koxe.com
Buy Texas Holiday Market This Saturday in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, December 17th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. All the vendors are all from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is the largest Buy Texas Market of the year with new vendors and returning favorites. The Grinch will be on site for pictures. Come finish your holiday shopping with handmade bath products, arts & crafts: wood, metal & leather products and a variety of unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chow chow, BBQ sauce pickles, candy & cookies for all your holiday parties & festivities. There will be something for everyone even your pets. Regios Taco Truck will on site as well. For more information call 325-649-9300.
koxe.com
BISD Spotlight Employees Named for December
This month’s spotlight teacher is Robin Smith. Ms. Smith (left in photo) is a Special Education teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified teacher (Special Education EC-12, Generalist EC-6, and ESL Supplemental EC-12). This is Ms. Smith’s first year with Brownwood ISD.
koxe.com
Sales Tax Report Shows Positive Numbers in Brown County
All three Brown County cities had increases in sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller in December. Early again led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by a nice increase for Brownwood, and a smaller, but still positive increase, for Bangs. The December sales tax allocations reflect retail sales in October.
koxe.com
New Year to Volunteer
Brownwood, Texas – With 2023 right around the corner, random questions swirl around our heads as we contemplate our yearly plans. It’s a great time for processing our past and focusing on the future with questions and goals. How can we balance life with work, social, and giving back? What new resolutions can we make as a commitment of good faith for change? What changes can I make to have a more fulfilling and happier life?
koxe.com
Commissioners Approve Computer Purchases
At Monday’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, approval was given to the purchase of twenty new computers. The Commissioners have known for a while that the County’s computers and systems were becoming old and out of date. At a previous meeting it was decided to hire Goldsmith Solutions to assess the state of the County’s computer systems and to make recommendations for upgrades. Goldsmith Solutions has offices in Austin, Dallas, and Abilene, and specializes in consulting to County governments. They spent four months (August through November of this year) meeting with elected officials, department heads, and staff of Brown County.
koxe.com
CR 146 TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR BRIDGE REMOVAL THIS WEEK
BROWN COUNTY – On or about Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close CR 146 to through traffic in order to reconstruct the bridge at Mud Creek. Construction is expected to last approximately 5 months. Traffic will be detoured from CR 146 (Brown...
koxe.com
Arrest Made in Mills County Hit-and-Run That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Multiple media outlets are reporting the Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run death of Patrick Morin, 61. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail. According to the jail report, Kavanaugh is from Goldthwaite and was booked into Mills County Jail at 11:16 pm Sunday, December 11th.
koxe.com
Brown County Commissioners in Session Morning and Afternoon
Brown County Commissioners will meet this morning, Monday, December 12, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda includes:. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on...
Comments / 0