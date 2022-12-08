ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

By Makea Luzader
 5 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom.

“There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior, and the LCSO takes these reprehensible actions seriously,” they said in a release.

Virginia antisemitism report highlights solutions to growing problem

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 703-777-1021.

NBC Washington

Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
The Center Square

Ex-Loudoun, Virginia superintendent, school official's indictments unsealed

(The Center Square) – A special grand jury has indicted a former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's public information officer on four counts total in the aftermath of the grand jury's investigation into the school system's handling of sexual assault. A Loudoun County judge ordered the unsealing Monday of the four indictments issued by the special grand jury against former Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Public Information Officer Wayde Byard. The grand jury had initially returned a true bill against Ziegler in June,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria is pushing for an independent health department

Alexandria is gunning for authority to run its own health department. Every year, Alexandria sends representatives to Richmond to plead its case to the General Assembly. With the city under the yoke of the Dillon Rule — which says that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state — often times those legislative priorities focus on areas where the city wants a little more wiggle room.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna: A town of two Cavas?

The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
VIENNA, VA
governing.com

A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

MCPS sends urgent letter to families about the dangers of fentanyl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools sent an urgent message to the school community about the dangers of fentanyl at the beginning of the week. In a letter sent to families, MCPS wrote, “Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Alleged accomplice in 2016 Martinsburg murder nabbed in New Orleans

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Lingering questions from a 2016 Martinsburg murder may be answered. A woman who was wanted in connection with the murder was arrested last week in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Dominque Perry into custody as an accessory after-the-fact to a double murder. 33-year-old Derrick Wells of Hagerstown […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
loudounnow.com

Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations

Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Shore News Network

School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say

Reagan Reese on December 9, 2022 Several parents are arguing that a Virginia school’s student ambassador program created to fight systemic racism is discriminating against students on the basis of race, according to Court House News. While white students make up nearly 45% of the school, just 17% of the student ambassador program is comprised of white students, CourtHouse News reported. Loudoun County school board’s attorney Andrew Selman argued that the parents’ students did not show interest in the club and were therefore not discriminated against, CourtHouse News reported. The student ambassador program also has an anonymous bias reporting application The post School’s Leadership Program Created To Combat Systemic Racism Is Racist, Parents Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

