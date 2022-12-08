Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom.

“There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior, and the LCSO takes these reprehensible actions seriously,” they said in a release.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 703-777-1021.

