Officials: AEP's management of vegetation around transmission lines, storms, responsible for massive June outage

Abortion rights supporters exploring Ohio ballot issue
A coalition of advocates for legal abortion said they are in the beginning steps of the process of putting a constitutional amendment before voters. Backers of the potential ballot issue said the proposed abortion rights would reflect the will of the majority of Ohioans. A coalition of at least eight...
Recreational marijuana supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters said there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
Weekly Reporter Roundtable
Lame duck session, that magical time between Election Day and the end of the two-year term of the Ohio general assembly, is always busy. State legislators are at work, cramming in as much as possible what they need passed before the new session starts in January, when they have to start all over again with new bills.
