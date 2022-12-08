Read full article on original website
Related
Autopsy Being Conducted on Man Found Drowned in Forestport
An autopsy is being conducted as part of an investigation into the death of an Oneida County man whose body was found on Saturday. Police say they were called during the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022 for a report of a man who had gone missing from his home, located at 6032 Whitelake Road in the town of Forestport.
GoFundMe Raises $40k For Little Falls Woman Who Died From Unknown Circumstances
A GoFundMe page established to help the family of Martha Staring has raised more than $40,000 in just two days. The page was created to help her family with the unexpected medical and funeral costs:. ...During these emotionally difficult days, we would like to help her family with the funeral...
Fentanyl Distribution in Utica: 2 Men Plead Guilty, Face Years in Prison
Two Utica men will each spend at least a decade in prison for distributing fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, linked to many fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced guilty pleas this week in two cases involving Utica residents - Eric Ares, 37, and Ivan Jose Rodriguez, 47.
‘Impressive Fire’ Leaves Camden DPW Garage in Ruins
What one onlooked called an 'impressive fire' engulfed and destroyed the vilage of Camden's DPW Garage on Tuesday. The Oneida County 911 Activity Log shows calls for fire response started just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injury, however, all that was left standing by afternoon...
Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries
A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Oneida County, Kinney Partner To Distribute Drug Deactivation Bags
The latest tool to keep prescription meds from getting into the wrong hands is being tossed in the garage. And, Oneida County's Opioid Task Force is stepping up efforts to make sure of it. The county has announced a partnership with Kinney Drugs to give away drug disposal bags to...
Steven Mancuso, former Utica Attorney, Faces More Prison Time in Illegal Gun Case After Death of Girlfriend
A disbarred former Utica attorney faces up to 15-years in prison after being convicted of gun possession in an incident that involved the death of his girlfriend. Steven Mancuso was found guilty on December 2, 2022, on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Mancuso's charges followed a death at his home on Leslie Ave in Utica last year, where his girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died from a gunshot wound to her head.
Woman Shares Scary Run-In With ‘Creepy Hitchhiker’ in Rome! Have You Seen Him
Have you seen the bearded man dressed all in black walking along the road in Rome? One woman is sharing a warning after a scary experience. And she's not alone. Heide Jane is urging people to keep an eye out for the man on Turin Road, who tried to get into her car, while she was driving.
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Unanswered Questions Surround New Hartford Incident That Left Woman Critically Injured
New Hartford Police are looking for answers after a 30-year-old woman was found critically injured, lying in the road in New Harford. More than a week later, with the unidentified woman now in the Intensive Care Unit, police are still unsure what happened. The victim, whose identity is known to...
Why Shop?- Grab These Totally Non Creepy Free Gifts From Utica’s Craigslist
Shopping for the holidays in 2022 can hurt your wallet. Why go through all of that stress when you can grab these totally free, and totally not creepy or weird gifts, from your friendly Utica Craigslist?. Let's be real. We are currently experiencing the highest inflation in the United States...
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
This New York College Is Planning To Revoke One Politician’s Honorary Law Degree
One politician is the center of one New York State colleges process to revoke an honorary law degree. Syracuse University is preparing to implement a process for revoking honorary degrees. The first they are looking to revoke was one they gave to Rudy Giuliani in 1989. According to Yahoo! News,...
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots
Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0