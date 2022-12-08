ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Autopsy Being Conducted on Man Found Drowned in Forestport

An autopsy is being conducted as part of an investigation into the death of an Oneida County man whose body was found on Saturday. Police say they were called during the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022 for a report of a man who had gone missing from his home, located at 6032 Whitelake Road in the town of Forestport.
FORESTPORT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

‘Impressive Fire’ Leaves Camden DPW Garage in Ruins

What one onlooked called an 'impressive fire' engulfed and destroyed the vilage of Camden's DPW Garage on Tuesday. The Oneida County 911 Activity Log shows calls for fire response started just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injury, however, all that was left standing by afternoon...
CAMDEN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries

A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Steven Mancuso, former Utica Attorney, Faces More Prison Time in Illegal Gun Case After Death of Girlfriend

A disbarred former Utica attorney faces up to 15-years in prison after being convicted of gun possession in an incident that involved the death of his girlfriend. Steven Mancuso was found guilty on December 2, 2022, on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Mancuso's charges followed a death at his home on Leslie Ave in Utica last year, where his girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died from a gunshot wound to her head.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale

In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford

While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots

Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
ONEIDA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy