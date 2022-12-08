WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Harvest

December 8th – Meet Harvest!

Harvest is an 6 month-old spayed female cat.

She is a petite calico cat who is still growing.

Harvest loves to play with other cats or just her owner.

If you’re interested in Harvest, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

