WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Harvest
December 8th – Meet Harvest!
Harvest is an 6 month-old spayed female cat.
She is a petite calico cat who is still growing.
Harvest loves to play with other cats or just her owner.
If you’re interested in Harvest, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 1