Owego, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Harvest

By Noah Holloway
 5 days ago

December 8th – Meet Harvest!

Harvest is an 6 month-old spayed female cat.

She is a petite calico cat who is still growing.

Harvest loves to play with other cats or just her owner.

If you’re interested in Harvest, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

News Channel 34

BINGHAMTON, NY
