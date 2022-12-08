ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter

(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco

(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
HOBART, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

What are “ghost guns”? How prevalent are they in Green Bay?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, they can be built using gun part kits people can buy online or even 3-D printers, and they have been popping up in criminal cases around the country. Green Bay hasn’t been spared. According to a criminal...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Skin care services from Illumatox in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s something that guarantees results-driven aesthetics – exactly what you get at a medical spa. Local 5 Live visited with the founder of Illumatox in Menasha with more on her passion for skin health, skin care, and how you can benefit. Illumatox is located at...
MENASHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy