3 dead in fiery crash involving DPW truck in Wauwatosa
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
One lane opened each direction on Velp Avenue, WPS crews still working in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has provided an update on the downed power pole on Velp Avenue. According to officers, one lane is now open in each direction, and motorists are able to pass through on Velp Avenue. Crews with WPS are still working...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating suspicious situation after man approached child with stuffed animal
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious situation involving a man reportedly approaching a child and asking the child if they wanted a stuffed animal. According to a release, the suspicious situation occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
wearegreenbay.com
What are “ghost guns”? How prevalent are they in Green Bay?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, they can be built using gun part kits people can buy online or even 3-D printers, and they have been popping up in criminal cases around the country. Green Bay hasn’t been spared. According to a criminal...
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
Matthew Beyer found guilty of killing his two younger children, sentenced to life in prison
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The father accused of killing his two younger children back in 2020 was found guilty in Outagamie County Court on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty on both counts of First Degree Intentional...
wearegreenbay.com
Adverse weather pushes back bridge project in Menasha, open date moves to mid-January
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers hoping to cross the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will have to wait a month, as adverse weather has caused some modifications to the project. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced ‘schedule modifications’ to the Racine Street Bridge project in Menasha. The modifications are...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
wearegreenbay.com
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Eric Genrich joins Local 5 News to talk about various campaigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday morning to provide a community update about various campaigns and programs in the area. Genrich started off by explaining in detail about the Golden House Be Safe campaign, which is about spreading...
wearegreenbay.com
WISN
Milwaukee city official weighs in on mother, daughter found dead in lake
MILWAUKEE — Calls for help from the family of 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson and her mother, 25-year-old Khalilah Brister went unanswered, their family says. Family identified them as the pair found dead in the Northridge Lake on Dec. 8. Now that family is reeling with the pain of wishing more...
