iheart.com
COVID Cases Climb Across SC
(Columbia, SC) -- COVID cases are on the rise in South Carolina. New data shows COVID cases more than doubled with over six-thousand cases reported from November 27th through December 3rd. That's up from nearly three-thousand the week before. This comes as the state is dealing with an extremely aggressive...
iheart.com
Casey’s Faces Two Potential Class-Action Lawsuits
(Undated) -- An Iowa-based convenience store faces two potential class-action lawsuits. The lawsuits say Casey's is cheating workers out of overtime wages. They claim that managers require employees to work after clocking out, as well as through their unpaid, 30-minute breaks. It also says some managers have altered payroll records.
iheart.com
More Iowa Schools Are Reporting Students Out Sick
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is seeing more students out of school with flu symptoms. The Iowa Department of Human Services says 54 schools are reporting at least 10% of its students are out with illnesses - that's 15 more schools than last week. Iowa schools report student absences on...
iheart.com
Covid Disaster Designation To Ring In New Year
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is extending the state's coronavirus emergency declaration. The state of emergency went into effect under the Governor Raimondo administration on March 9th, 2020. The continued designation will allow the state to continue to apply for federal disaster relief monies, among other things. (Photo by Spencer...
iheart.com
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
iheart.com
Nebraska Inmate Death Announced
The death of a Nebraska prison inmate is under investigation. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died over the weekend at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was being held at the Work Ethic Camp, serving a three to ten year sentence for charges out of...
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
iheart.com
Blizzard conditions force road closures in western Nebraska
(North Platte, NE) -- Winter weather is impacting western Nebraska and is forcing a number of road closures. Due to the severe winter storm in the panhandle, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming border. NDOT says several other highways in Nebraska's panhandle are also closed or impassable. You can find a full map of closures on the NDOT's 551 website.
iheart.com
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
iheart.com
Officials Arrest Third Suspect Connected To Martha's Vineyard Armed Robbery
NEW HAVEN, CT (WBZ NewsRadio) — Weeks after a Rockland Trust was robbed on Martha's Vineyard, federal officials say they arrested a third suspect connected to the crime on Friday. According to the office of United States Attorney of the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, 21-year-old Romane Clayton of...
iheart.com
Severe Weather Threat Grows On Wednesday
A severe weather threat looms over southeast Louisiana over the next two days ahead of a strong cold front. "Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be our main concern, but a few tornadoes and large hail will also be possible. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding. Rain totals through Wednesday night may be around 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts," said meteorologists Ashley Ruiz and Brandon Lashbrook with the BRProud Stormtracker Team.
iheart.com
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.
