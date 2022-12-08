Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
shepherdexpress.com
Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots
Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
wuwm.com
Monthly with Mosley: Mosley's favorite things to give
For this holiday season, Judge Derek Mosley has compiled a list of his favorite things to give, a nod to Oprah William's gift giveaway presentations. He calls it Mosley's favorite things and this year's list is comprised of gifting experiences as opposed to physical, tangible gifts. Here are this month's...
On Milwaukee
Ninja Japanese Steakhouse to offer three floors of food & entertainment Downtown
It’s been two years since Li Chai Chen purchased the building at 770 N. Milwaukee St. with the goal of transforming the former Catch 22 Bar & Grill (which closed in 2015) into Ninja Japanese Steakhouse. After multiple delays – many a result of the pandemic – the steakhouse...
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this week
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On December 16, 2022, the popular local restaurant Trouble Makers Cocina is opening a new location in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Brewers’ Restaurant To Be Named Later finally gets a name
MILWAUKEE — “Later” is now. The Brewers announced Monday that Restaurant To Be Named Later will be transformed into J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Restaurant To Be Named Later had been the name of the space in left field since 2019, replacing Friday’s Front Row. The new Barrel Yard, set to open in March, will feature a working brewery with specialty...
On Milwaukee
First Look: S'lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space
A taste of New Orleans popped up in Downtown Milwaukee this weekend when S’lush Daiquiri Bar and Event Space hosted a soft opening in its swanky new digs, 1110 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. S'lush, which is now open to the public, is a play on the words...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
Southwest offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota
Southwest Airlines will be offering non-stop flights from Milwaukee to the vacation stop of Sarasota, Florida this spring.
spectrumnews1.com
Cedarburg rewinds to bygone era as Free Blockbuster comes to town
CEDARBURG, Wis. — People in Cedarburg, Wis. have reason to party like it’s 1999. Residents and visitors can once again “run to Blockbuster” to pick out a movie, just in a different way than they did in the 1980s through mid 2000s. In the age of...
Watch as Security Rushes Patti LaBelle Off Stage in Milwaukee—Bomb Threat at Venue
The actress and singer yelled to security as they grabbed her, "wait". She had no idea what was going on.
wuwm.com
Monday 12/12/22: Iron District jobs, Capitol Notes, Winter Farmers Market, ice safety, Monthly with Mosley
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on how to ensure fair, living wage jobs are created by a new soccer stadium and entertainment district in Milwaukee. Then, learn about a meeting state republicans had over the weekend on the midterm election results and their plans for the future. We tell you what you can expect from Milwaukee's Winter Farmer's Market. We get advice on how to stay safe on the ice this winter. Plus, in our Monthly with Mosley conversation, we get some ideas for activities to do with loved ones or give as gifts this holiday season.
lbmjournal.com
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through its fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
On Milwaukee
Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant
This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor
PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Mimi!
Mimi was found on the streets by a good Samaritan after having been bitten by another animal, according to HAWS.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi
December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
