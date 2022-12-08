Read full article on original website
kjfmradio.com
Get ’em to the church on time
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Noble family, from left Josiah, Misty and Jordanna, guide participants in the 29th annual Mid-Town Church Walk to Calvary Episcopal on Dec. 11. The event, sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum, also included Bethel AME, First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist and First Presbyterian. Each church had 15 minutes to present a Christmas program. Hymns, poetry, stories and sing-a-alongs were featured. The walk marked the conclusion of a very successful year for the museum, which is closed for the season and will re-open next spring.
Couple’s viral fight to build a tiny Missouri home on A&E’s ‘Neighborhood Wars’
"We just decided to fight it," said Summer.
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri
The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.
visithannibal.com
25 Hannibal Gift Ideas to Please Anyone on Your Christmas List!
All it takes is one trip to Hannibal’s downtown historic district and you can knock out your entire Christmas shopping list! If you have a person who is hard to buy for, we have some suggestions. If you’re looking for something unique, we have it. If you’re looking for hand-crafted, Hannibal’s the place for you. Men, women, kids, grandparents, co-workers, clients—we’ve got you covered!
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal farm providing sunflower oil during shortage caused by war in Ukraine, Russia
HANNIBAL, Mo. – A northeastern Missouri farm is making sunflower oil amid a global shortage linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Family-owned and operated Show Me HH Farms of Hannibal offers cold-pressed sunflower seed oil, a primary cooking oil in many parts of the world. Sunflower oil’s light yellow color, mild flavor and ability to withstand high cooking temperatures make it a favorite of cooks.
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
kjfmradio.com
Church walk a holiday tradition
LOUISIANA, Mo. — History and holiday cheer will be part of the Louisiana Mid-Town Church Walk on Sunday, Dec. 11. The free event is open to the public and sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. It begins at 3 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at Sixth and Tennessee and then progresses on foot to First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian.
kjfmradio.com
Formerly homeless man aided by NECAC hopes to break stigmas
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Living out of a pickup truck for a month emboldened Codi Hobson to speak out about stereotypes surrounding people who are homeless in places such as Pike County. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) helped the 32-year-old Bowling Green man find an apartment. The...
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago
Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
wlds.com
Ameren Illinois Customers Reminded Bill Help Available Through Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends Program
As heating costs continue to rise over the winter, many residents are unaware they already qualify for some help. The Energy Assistance Foundation’s Warm Neighbors cool friends program provides bill assistance to anyone who is in need of help with their energy bill but has too high of an income to qualify for the federal LIHEAP program.
FBI Warns 2 Escaped Missouri Inmates are ‘Armed & Dangerous’
There are two inmates that have escaped the Cass County jail in Missouri and the FBI have now issued wanted posters warning the public that both are on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI in the Kansas City office shared the following warning on Twitter...
kjfmradio.com
Routes in Pike County to close for culvert replacements
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on Routes in Pike County. See below for locations and additional information:. Route UU- December 13-15, the road will be closed at U.S. Route 54 to County Road 134 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Route...
khqa.com
Pike County Jail in Missouri possibly suspending operations
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The jail in Pike County, Missouri, may be suspending operations and detainees could be moved to another jail as early as this week because of staffing problems. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte said the inmates would likely be moved to the Audrain County Jail...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police arrest alleged porch pirate
QUINCY — Quincy Police made an arrest Saturday morning involving a suspect in multiple package thefts throughout the city. At 10 a.m. Saturday, officers spotted Ashley Allen, who they knew to have active arrest warrants, in the area of Fifth and Cherry. Allen fled on foot but was located later in the day.
wlds.com
No Serious Injuries in Three Vehicle West Morton Crash
Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue yesterday morning. At approximately 11:15 am Thursday, vehicles driven by 28-year-old Tiffany N. Mullens-Stone of Jacksonville, Ryne D. Mapes of Wentzville, Missouri, and Mason H. Fricke of Chapin were all traveling eastbound in the inside lane of West Morton Avenue.
KOMU
Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet. A magnitude...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
khqa.com
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
khqa.com
Former Louisiana police chief scheduled for court hearing
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — New details are emerging in the criminal case involving former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones. Jones, along with his girlfriend Alexis Thone, was arrested on October 19th after police found someone to be in respiratory distress and another dead from an overdose in Jones's home.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
