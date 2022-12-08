ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

Get ’em to the church on time

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Noble family, from left Josiah, Misty and Jordanna, guide participants in the 29th annual Mid-Town Church Walk to Calvary Episcopal on Dec. 11. The event, sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum, also included Bethel AME, First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist and First Presbyterian. Each church had 15 minutes to present a Christmas program. Hymns, poetry, stories and sing-a-alongs were featured. The walk marked the conclusion of a very successful year for the museum, which is closed for the season and will re-open next spring.
CJ Coombs

The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri

The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.
25 Hannibal Gift Ideas to Please Anyone on Your Christmas List!

All it takes is one trip to Hannibal’s downtown historic district and you can knock out your entire Christmas shopping list! If you have a person who is hard to buy for, we have some suggestions. If you’re looking for something unique, we have it. If you’re looking for hand-crafted, Hannibal’s the place for you. Men, women, kids, grandparents, co-workers, clients—we’ve got you covered!
Hannibal farm providing sunflower oil during shortage caused by war in Ukraine, Russia

HANNIBAL, Mo. – A northeastern Missouri farm is making sunflower oil amid a global shortage linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Family-owned and operated Show Me HH Farms of Hannibal offers cold-pressed sunflower seed oil, a primary cooking oil in many parts of the world. Sunflower oil’s light yellow color, mild flavor and ability to withstand high cooking temperatures make it a favorite of cooks.
Church walk a holiday tradition

LOUISIANA, Mo. — History and holiday cheer will be part of the Louisiana Mid-Town Church Walk on Sunday, Dec. 11. The free event is open to the public and sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. It begins at 3 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at Sixth and Tennessee and then progresses on foot to First Christian, First Baptist, Centenary United Methodist, Calvary Episcopal and First Presbyterian.
Formerly homeless man aided by NECAC hopes to break stigmas

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Living out of a pickup truck for a month emboldened Codi Hobson to speak out about stereotypes surrounding people who are homeless in places such as Pike County. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) helped the 32-year-old Bowling Green man find an apartment. The...
CJ Coombs

The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago

Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
Routes in Pike County to close for culvert replacements

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on Routes in Pike County. See below for locations and additional information:. Route UU- December 13-15, the road will be closed at U.S. Route 54 to County Road 134 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Route...
Pike County Jail in Missouri possibly suspending operations

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The jail in Pike County, Missouri, may be suspending operations and detainees could be moved to another jail as early as this week because of staffing problems. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte said the inmates would likely be moved to the Audrain County Jail...
Quincy Police arrest alleged porch pirate

QUINCY — Quincy Police made an arrest Saturday morning involving a suspect in multiple package thefts throughout the city. At 10 a.m. Saturday, officers spotted Ashley Allen, who they knew to have active arrest warrants, in the area of Fifth and Cherry. Allen fled on foot but was located later in the day.
No Serious Injuries in Three Vehicle West Morton Crash

Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue yesterday morning. At approximately 11:15 am Thursday, vehicles driven by 28-year-old Tiffany N. Mullens-Stone of Jacksonville, Ryne D. Mapes of Wentzville, Missouri, and Mason H. Fricke of Chapin were all traveling eastbound in the inside lane of West Morton Avenue.
Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet. A magnitude...
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits

A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
Former Louisiana police chief scheduled for court hearing

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — New details are emerging in the criminal case involving former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones. Jones, along with his girlfriend Alexis Thone, was arrested on October 19th after police found someone to be in respiratory distress and another dead from an overdose in Jones's home.
LOUISIANA, MO

