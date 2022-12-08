Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Cash-strapped home sellers and buyers are getting much-needed relief with four weeks of mortgage rate drops
More homebuyers are returning to the market as lower mortgage rates give them more purchasing power and incentive to make offers on houses.
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
If Your Bank Hasn't Done This Recently, It's Time to Put Your Money Elsewhere
Don't settle for a bum deal.
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
As U.S. home prices fall, an alarming number of buyers are underwater
Surging mortgage rates aren't just raising the cost of purchasing a new home. An alarming number of recent homebuyers have discovered they already owe more on their property than it's worth, according to a new analysis. Some 250,000 people who took out a mortgage this year to buy a home...
Business Insider
Underwater on your mortgage? Here are your options for moving forward
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When your mortgage balance exceeds your...
The Property Brothers Advise Home Sellers To Not Make These Common Mistakes
Before putting your house on the market, stage it to get top offers. However, there are certain things to steer clear of. Here are 3 common selling mistakes.
5 Bargains You Can Find Only at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree's chain of stores -- where nothing costs more than $1.25 -- doesn't really break the mold in terms of unique merchandise. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips...
Keep a Penny Jar? Your Change Could Be Worth Thousands — Here’s What To Look Out For
A penny for your thoughts? More like a penny for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Indeed, parents may want to be extra careful next time they empty out their kids' piggy banks. They might just...
Gimme shelter: fewer homes being built as builders pull back
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts were running at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of about 1.16 million properties in January,...
6 Ways To Make $100K Per Year With Passive Income
Passive income has grown in popularity over the last several years. And it's no wonder why: Who wouldn't want to earn more money with minimal effort? Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth...
Buying a home is now unaffordable for 26 million households – and things won't get better anytime soon
Soaring mortgage rates and stubbornly high prices locked nearly a third of buyers out of the market this year, the National Association of Realtors said.
I sell feet pics on the side. Here's how I find buyers, set prices, and make sure no one can identify me.
Riley, 21, sells feet pics as a side hustle using a pseudonym and VPN to stay anonymous. She says the gig is lucrative and easy to get started.
6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
HGTV's Property Brothers Share Their Best Tips For Homebuying And The Mistakes To Avoid
HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott have made quite a name for themselves — and they know a thing or two about selling homes. Here's some of their top advice.
CBS News
581K+
Followers
75K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0