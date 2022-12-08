Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday.

It happened at about 1 p.m. on State Route 626 between Route 164 and Route 165.

State Route 626 was closed Thursday afternoon in the area of the accident so crews could tow away the truck and repair utility lines.

No injuries were reported.

