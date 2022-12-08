ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 5 days ago

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday.

It happened at about 1 p.m. on State Route 626 between Route 164 and Route 165.

Shots fired in Niles pursuit

State Route 626 was closed Thursday afternoon in the area of the accident so crews could tow away the truck and repair utility lines.

No injuries were reported.

