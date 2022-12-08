Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
travelnoire.com
Roman Soldiers Charging Tourists 500 Euros For Selfies
Three men in Rome have been arrested on suspicion of extortion. After allegations of forcing tourists to pay for “imperial selfies.”. The men accused were among the many vendors outside the Colosseum daily, charging people for photographs. For years, tourists have been told to avoid the men dressed as Roman soldiers after reports of them using aggressive tactics to gain compensation for their pictures.
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons You Need Spain’s Gorgeous Palma De Mallorca On Your Travel List
When it comes to Spain, the cities of Barcelona, Madrid, or Ibiza likely come to mind. But there’s more to the Spain story. The Balearic Islands is where you’ll find the treasure that is the capital city of Palma De Mallorca. The castles, cathedrals, mountain villages, cobblestone streets,...
Who was Charlemagne, the Carolingian Emperor of Europe?
Charlemagne was a king in the Middle Ages who changed European rulership as the founder of an empire
BBC
Deal to return Elgin Marbles to Greece at advanced stage - reports
An agreement to return the Parthenon Sculptures - better known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles - is at "an advanced stage", according to a Greek newspaper. Ta Nea reports that British Museum chair George Osborne, the former chancellor, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister.
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Destinations For Cheese Lovers Around The World
Cheese. Let that roll off your tongue. Yum. There are more than 1,800 types of this humble dairy product around the world. There are cheese guilds, cheese awards, cheeses protected by law, and cheeses steeped in tradition. There is hard cheese, smelly cheese, runny cheese, and even moldy cheese. There is cheese that ought to be grated and sprinkled, other cheese that is simply perfect for melting and forming crispy layers, and lots of cheese that is perfect just on its own. It seems that the world runs on cheese. At the very least, it would not run half as enjoyably without it.
Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration
VERSAILLES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apollo's Chariot Fountain was lifted from its base in the sumptuous gardens of the Palace of Versailles on Tuesday ahead of an 18-month restoration of the gilded lead sculpture celebrating the Greek god.
