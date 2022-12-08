Cheese. Let that roll off your tongue. Yum. There are more than 1,800 types of this humble dairy product around the world. There are cheese guilds, cheese awards, cheeses protected by law, and cheeses steeped in tradition. There is hard cheese, smelly cheese, runny cheese, and even moldy cheese. There is cheese that ought to be grated and sprinkled, other cheese that is simply perfect for melting and forming crispy layers, and lots of cheese that is perfect just on its own. It seems that the world runs on cheese. At the very least, it would not run half as enjoyably without it.

