NYC man arrested transporting 46 pounds of weed in Northampton County, authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
Man charged with pushing a baby causing brain bleed
LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say pushed a one-year-old and caused the victim to have a brain bleed. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, on December 12 around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to an unresponsive 1-year-old. The baby was transported to the hospital and was operated […]
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Police seeking to identify attempted bank robber in Lancaster, Columbia counties
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at the Fulton Bank located on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. According to police, at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a man entered the bank and attempted to cash a check. The suspect tried to use a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
Man allegedly followed victim home from casino to rob her
Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery. When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items...
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Three men wanted in alleged stabbing assault
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man injured. According to Bloomsburg Police Department, officers were called to a stabbing victim near the area of the police station. The victim stated to officers that he was assaulted in the area of East […]
Man charged with assault on police officer
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is in custody after allegedly striking an officer in the head. According to Pocono Mountain Regional police, on December 10, just before 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard for a reported drug overdose. Police say they were told, 22-year-old, […]
Drunken, injured man cited
Sonestown, Pa. — Police responding to reports of a man yelling for help found a "severely intoxicated" man with a head wound. Stephen Terrey, 56, was arrested for public drunkenness after police say they found him walking along Main Street in Sonestown on Dec. 4 at 5:20 p.m. Terrey was allegedly very drunk and aggressive with troopers who responded. He appeared to have a head injury and was taken to UPMC Muncy for medical treatment.
Man charged with falsely imprisoning girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with falsely imprisoning his girlfriend after the couple got into a fight last month. Justin Scott Mangiaruga, 32, admitted he wouldn't let his girlfriend leave his Duband Avenue apartment following a fight on Nov. 30 just after 4 p.m. The woman was able to call her mother before Mangiaruga took her cell phone from her, and the mother called police, according...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
Elderly couple dies in Pa. house fire: report
Two people died in a house fire in Lackawanna County, according to a story from WNEP. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a house along Old School House Road in Covington Township at around 5 p.m. Monday. An elderly couple was found dead inside the home, officials...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
Alleged dealer caught after OD death
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The man accused of providing the drugs that resulted in a man's death in August continued to make drug deals in town, according to charges. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, sold a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer to 23-year-old Edward Heckler on Aug. 20, police say. Two others with Heckler overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital. Despite the man's death, Dunlap continued using...
Son charged with break-in at father's house
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A son broke into his father's house after being told to stay away from the property, Scott Township police report. Eric David Emanuel, 29, was not allowed to be at his father's home on Chestnut Street in Bloomsburg, but a neighbor spotted the man trying to break in at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, arrest papers say. The neighbor alerted the father, who called police to check...
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
Third victim dies in Covington Township house fire
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly house fire killed two other family members, Monday evening in Lackawanna County. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, three family members died, Ira Nafus, 86, Carol Nafus, 79, and Bryan Nafus, 39, died as a result of inhalation of products of […]
First ever regional police force to hit the streets in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is being made in Luzerne County as the first-ever Regional Police Department is about to hit the streets. The new department will combine five police departments into one. This will be the headquarters for the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, the former home of the State Police Troop P. […]
Troopers witness Allentown argument that leads to gunshot, arrest suspect: police
Pennsylvania State Police say troopers passing through Allentown witnessed an altercation that led to a gunshot early Saturday and quickly arrested a suspect for attempted homicide. The troopers with state police at Bethlehem were taking a prisoner arrested on suspicion of DUI to Lehigh County Central Booking in Allentown when...
