The Independent

Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe

Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Idaho8.com

Poland considers invoking NATO Article 4 after Russian-made missile hit village, killing 2

Two Polish citizens were killed by a Russian-made missile on Tuesday, raising fears that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO territory. The missile landed outside the rural Polish village of Przewodow, roughly the same time as Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.
Sioux City Journal

Trudy Rubin: Putin is trying to wipe out Ukraine from the air, yet the West holds back air defense systems

Imagine if Philadelphia were totally blacked out for a dozen hours daily, with no water or heat and no electricity or cellphone coverage. Imagine if high-rise apartment dwellers, including the elderly and moms with babies, had to lug water and food to upper floors because the elevators weren't working. Imagine if surgeons at local hospitals had to operate by generator, and cars had to drive in total darkness while pedestrians navigated by flashlight.
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium

Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times

