Super-majority for constitutional amendments nearing lame-duck vote

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers could vote as soon as next week to ask voters to make it tougher to amend the state constitution during the May primary election, an off-year election in which turnout would be expected to be light.

The House Government Oversight Committee, however, on Thursday put off a vote to report the measure to the full chamber until Monday.

A separate package of controversial voting reforms, House Bill 294, is not expected to reach a full House vote. The vehicle instead is expected to be an even stricter bill already under consideration in the Senate.

It would, among other things, require photo identification at the polls and eliminate the current 10-day period for absentee ballots that were postmarked before Election Day to arrive at boards of election to be included in the official count.

House Joint Resolution 6, sponsored by Rep. Brian Stewart (R., Ashville), would require any constitutional amendment — proposed either by citizen petition or directly by the General Assembly — to garner approval of at least 60 percent of voters to take effect. Currently, amendments require a simple majority.

The state is one of 18 that allows citizen-initiated amendments. Ohio has allowed it for 110 years.

Opponents question the rush to get the question on the May ballot so that the higher threshold would be in place for November.

The general election could see usually high activity. Questions related to ensuring abortion access, taking the power to redraw congressional and state legislative districts away from elected officials, and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Catherine Turcer is executive director of government watchdog Common Cause Ohio, which has been involved in past campaigns to amend the constitution to address redistricting. She said the amendment could have the opposite effect of supporters' contention that it would lessen the influence of out-of-state, big money interests on the state constitution.

“,,,citizens like me that organize citizens petition central with voters and all sorts of folks around and volunteers...will get pushed aside and you will just be left with special interests,” she said.

She noted that a 2015 constitutional amendment has already thrown up hurdles for monopolies to etch their own interests into the document.

“I would like to highlight that this (preventative amendment) was passed through the state legislature and by voters by 51 percent,” she said. “So the protection that is in the Ohio Constitution did not hit 60 percent for that.”

The resolution will need super-majorities of at least 60 members of the 99-member House and 20 members of the 33-member Senate to make the ballot. Other examples of successful past amendments that did not clear the 60 percent threshold include legalization of casino gambling and raising the minimum wage.

“Out-of-state interests have made it their mission in recent years to drop into states, skirt the people's representatives, you all, produce slick and at times misleading advertising campaigns, and pass their preferred policies by a slim margin of the vote,” said Travis Taylor, of Cincinnati, a visiting fellow with the Opportunity Solutions Project, a Florida-based non-profit branch of the conservative Foundation for Government Accountability.

“Doing so undermines the integrity of the constitutional amendment process,” he told the committee. “It undermines the role of you, the elected representatives, and it undermines the right of the people to self-governance.”

Voters also have the option of initiating state laws and subjecting newly passed laws to referendum, neither of which would be affected by this constitutional amendment.

A scheduled vote on House Bill 294, the broader voting reform measure sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz (R., Cincinnati), was pulled from Thursday's committee agenda.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima), said Wednesday he expects a measure pending in the Senate to be the vehicle. The photo ID requirement added to House Bill 458 in that chamber is not part of House Bill 294. The elimination of the absentee ballot post-election waiting period also goes further than House Bill 294, which would have reduced that period from 10 to seven days.

“We're going to pass an election bill, I believe, next week that's going to have a lot of things that Rep. Seitz wanted, but I don't think the House is passing an elections bill,” Mr. Huffman said.