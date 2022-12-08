ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Super-majority for constitutional amendments nearing lame-duck vote

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bV4EG_0jc8ZFtB00

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers could vote as soon as next week to ask voters to make it tougher to amend the state constitution during the May primary election, an off-year election in which turnout would be expected to be light.

The House Government Oversight Committee, however, on Thursday put off a vote to report the measure to the full chamber until Monday.

A separate package of controversial voting reforms, House Bill 294, is not expected to reach a full House vote. The vehicle instead is expected to be an even stricter bill already under consideration in the Senate.

It would, among other things, require photo identification at the polls and eliminate the current 10-day period for absentee ballots that were postmarked before Election Day to arrive at boards of election to be included in the official count.

House Joint Resolution 6, sponsored by Rep. Brian Stewart (R., Ashville), would require any constitutional amendment — proposed either by citizen petition or directly by the General Assembly — to garner approval of at least 60 percent of voters to take effect. Currently, amendments require a simple majority.

The state is one of 18 that allows citizen-initiated amendments. Ohio has allowed it for 110 years.

Opponents question the rush to get the question on the May ballot so that the higher threshold would be in place for November.

The general election could see usually high activity. Questions related to ensuring abortion access, taking the power to redraw congressional and state legislative districts away from elected officials, and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Catherine Turcer is executive director of government watchdog Common Cause Ohio, which has been involved in past campaigns to amend the constitution to address redistricting. She said the amendment could have the opposite effect of supporters' contention that it would lessen the influence of out-of-state, big money interests on the state constitution.

“,,,citizens like me that organize citizens petition central with voters and all sorts of folks around and volunteers...will get pushed aside and you will just be left with special interests,” she said.

She noted that a 2015 constitutional amendment has already thrown up hurdles for monopolies to etch their own interests into the document.

“I would like to highlight that this (preventative amendment) was passed through the state legislature and by voters by 51 percent,” she said. “So the protection that is in the Ohio Constitution did not hit 60 percent for that.”

The resolution will need super-majorities of at least 60 members of the 99-member House and 20 members of the 33-member Senate to make the ballot. Other examples of successful past amendments that did not clear the 60 percent threshold include legalization of casino gambling and raising the minimum wage.

“Out-of-state interests have made it their mission in recent years to drop into states, skirt the people's representatives, you all, produce slick and at times misleading advertising campaigns, and pass their preferred policies by a slim margin of the vote,” said Travis Taylor, of Cincinnati, a visiting fellow with the Opportunity Solutions Project, a Florida-based non-profit branch of the conservative Foundation for Government Accountability.

“Doing so undermines the integrity of the constitutional amendment process,” he told the committee. “It undermines the role of you, the elected representatives, and it undermines the right of the people to self-governance.”

Voters also have the option of initiating state laws and subjecting newly passed laws to referendum, neither of which would be affected by this constitutional amendment.

A scheduled vote on House Bill 294, the broader voting reform measure sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz (R., Cincinnati), was pulled from Thursday's committee agenda.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima), said Wednesday he expects a measure pending in the Senate to be the vehicle. The photo ID requirement added to House Bill 458 in that chamber is not part of House Bill 294. The elimination of the absentee ballot post-election waiting period also goes further than House Bill 294, which would have reduced that period from 10 to seven days.

“We're going to pass an election bill, I believe, next week that's going to have a lot of things that Rep. Seitz wanted, but I don't think the House is passing an elections bill,” Mr. Huffman said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

House committees finalized; Dems lose JFAC seat in 'unprecedented' move

BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what’s best for the state of Idaho.” The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9. ...
IDAHO STATE
The Blade

Editorial: Unseemly power grab

The Republican assault on common sense and on the rights of the people of the state of Ohio continues through its participation in the Supreme Court case, Moore vs. Harper. Ohio’s Republican leaders in Columbus have joined North Carolina in petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to give them total control over how congressmen and senators are elected in Ohio. They claim it’s the way the Founders wanted it. The Elections Clause says that “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” Read more Blade editorials
OHIO STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
New York Post

Trump demands election loser Kari Lake ‘be installed’ as Arizona governor

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump again rejected the result of Arizona’s gubernatorial election Monday, calling for Republican Kari Lake to be declared the winner due to a supposed “criminal voting operation.” “Massive numbers of ‘BROKEN’ voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to ‘FIX’ them made them worse,” Trump, 76, said in a Truth Social post without offering evidence. “Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election.” Trump added it was “SO OBVIOUS” that Lake, 53, should not have lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
ARIZONA STATE
270towin.com

House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats

Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
COLORADO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress

In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy