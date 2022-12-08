Man Who Fatally ‘Ambushed’ Two Georgia Cops Gets Life in Prison

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

The Georgia man who gunned down two cops while they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8 pleaded guilty to their slaughter on Thursday and will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. There will be no possibility of parole for Christopher Patrick Golden, 30, who wasn’t even the person police sought the day he killed Jonathan Koleski, 38, and Marshall Ervin Jr, 42. The plea deal kept Golden from possibly facing a death penalty trial—something prosecutors said they considered pursuing. “This will allow the families to avoid years of being exposed to additional hearings and an even longer appellate process,” said District Attorney Flynn Broady on striking the plea deal. “Although nothing will replace the lives of Marshall and Jon, this plea today will allow their families to put the case behind them and focus on healing.”

