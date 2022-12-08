Daybell trial date set: Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell will be tried this spring

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are seen in Hawaii. A trial date for the pair has now been set. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

After Judge Steven Boyce decided that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell would be tried together, a new date for the joint trial has been set.

According to Fox 10 News , Daybell and Vallow will be tried together on April 3, 2023, in Ada County, Idaho.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell .

Vallow and Daybell were investigated for the children’s deaths, along with the deaths of their former spouses, and were charged with several crimes.

According to East Idaho News , Daybell’s attorney had tried to get his case severed from Vallow’s, but the judge denied the motion. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty in the case. Daybell and Vallow are both pleading not guilty.

Deseret News previously reported on the charges that Daybell and Vallow are facing.

What are Daybell and Vallow jointly charged with?

On May 25, 2021, East Idaho News published the indictment document that contains the following charges of which they were both indicted:

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.

First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.

First-degree murder for the death of J.J. Vallow.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

According to East Idaho News , both Vallow and Daybell have pleaded not guilty.

Have either of them been charged with separate charges?

On May 25, 2021, East Idaho News published the indictment document that contains the following charges:

Chad Daybell’s separate charges:

First-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

Insurance fraud for a life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell, for which he was the beneficiary and received the funds after her death.

Additionally, Chad Daybell was charged with another count of insurance fraud.

Lori Vallow’s separate charges:

Grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits for the care of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow that were appropriated after the children went missing and were found deceased.

In the state of Arizona , Lori Vallow was indicted on a different charge.