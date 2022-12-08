Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for Trinity County. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Trinity and central Houston Counties through 545 PM CST At 514 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lovelady, or 11 miles east of Austonio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crockett, Lovelady, Kennard and Pennington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 21:28:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR CENTRAL CALHOUN AND SOUTHERN OUACHITA COUNTIES At 445 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Stephens, or 10 miles southwest of Camden, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camden... Hampton Stephens... Louann Cullendale... Highland Industrial Park Hampton Municipal Airport... East Camden Artesian... Delhi Kirkland... Harmony Grove Millers Bluff... Frenchport Elliot... Cross Roads in Ouachita County Fairview in Ouachita County... Locust Bayou Warner... Standard Umpstead HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with higher amounts across far eastern Johnson County. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to near whiteout conditions, including on Interstate 25. Road closures are likely.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 30 inches, with highest amounts generally from Lead and Deadwood to Terry Peak and Cheyenne Crossing. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 03:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper and Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday, and possibly into Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lost River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 04:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lost River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lost River Range including Borah Peak. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 30 inches. The highest amounts generally from Whitewood to Spearfish to near Beulah and across the higher terrain of the Bear Lodge Mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the Four Corners area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Foot Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult over mountain passes. Blowing and drifting of snow are possible and would severely limit visibility at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Light snow may continue tonight with minor accumulations possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations of a light glaze to one tenth of an inch are possible through this morning.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Oglala Lakota POTENT WINTER STORM LIKELY EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Several inches of snow is likely in many areas, especially in the northern Black Hills where there is the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds, with gusts over 50 mph, will be possible on the plains east of the Black Hills, supporting potential blizzard conditions. Further east into south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain and sleet with icing possible. Uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for areas just east and southeast of the Black Hills (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Custer County Plains, the Fall River County Plains and Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From Monday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Along, south, and west of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Blowing and drifting snow is likely, which would reduce visibility to near whiteout conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Light snow may continue tonight with minor accumulations possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 16:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
