Inside Maddie Ziegler’s Hollywood Hills Home

Maddie Ziegler is officially a homeowner. The 20-year-old has certainly come a long way since her days on the Lifetime reality TV show, Dance Moms , and now she has the digs to prove it. The dancer has officially put down roots in Los Angeles. Considering she’s pivoted to an acting career in recent years, it makes sense that the Pittsburgh native chose to purchase a home in the entertainment capital of the world. Let’s take a peek inside the West Side Story actor’s new house.

Maddie Ziegler’s impressive net worth allowed her to purchase her first home at the age of 20

Owning a home is typically a milestone that most people check off a bit later on in life. But, Ziegler has always been ahead of the game. The Bloody Hell star was only eight when she was cast in Dance Moms and started working a job in the entertainment industry. It was through the reality TV show that Ziegler’s long-time collaborator, Sia, discovered her also.

Since exiting Dance Moms in 2016, Ziegler has continued to build her resume and her net worth. In addition to dancing, she has accrued a number of acting credits. She also served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation . In addition to that, Ziegler is a published author, model, and has secured a handful of brand partnerships. Her most recent collaboration is her second makeup line with Morphe 2. Thanks to Ziegler’s impressive work ethic, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she is worth $5 million.

A quick house tour

Recently, Ziegler made a great investment by purchasing her first home. Located in the famous Hollywood Hills, Ziegler shelled out a cool $2.5 million for the 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. According to Dirt , Ziegler’s new house sits on .21 acres of land and is 2,020 square feet. The home is nestled back a bit and thus affords The Fallout actor a bit of privacy. Built in 1958, the home has a more modern feel and boasts a color palette of primarily whites and neutrals.

If Ziegler is in the mood to entertain, her living room certainly affords her that opportunity. The living room is light and airy, with high ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. It seems that the Dance Moms alum has also chosen to take advantage of the beautiful weather that LA is known for. Her new home is the embodiment of indoor-outdoor living. Her breakfast nook overlooks a lush green backyard, which boasts a small pool, and plenty of space for outdoor dining.

Ziegler’s new house is also sustainable

Another cool feature of Ziegler’s new home? A full solar panel system. Considering glass doors are a mainstay feature around the entire house, there’s plenty of natural lighting throughout the property. This will likely help keep the actor’s electrical bill down. It’s pretty impressive that Ziegler has been able to purchase her very first home at such a young age. It’ll be interesting to see where her career takes her next.