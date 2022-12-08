PM Prep-Segue

CELINE DION DIAGNOSED WITH RARE DISORDER

UNDATED (AP) - Celine Dion reveals she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing and walking. Dion says in an Instagram video she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. She says while she has been working with a team of doctors and sports therapists, building up her strength has been a struggle. Dion is postponing or canceling her concert dates in Europe for next year. She had delayed her tour multiple times.

“HARRY AND MEGHAN” FINALLY OUT ON NETFLIX

LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, blame racism and the British royals' too-cozy relationship with the press for their estrangement from his family. In the new series “Harry and Megan,” Harry says Meghan faced intense media scrutiny in the U.K., in part because the royal palace has given privileged access to six newspapers that feel entitled to publish details of the royal family because British taxpayers fund the lives of the royals. Harry says he and Meghan were advised to ignore the press coverage, but they felt the fact that Meghan is biracial is what made the scrutiny different for them. The first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan” are out now on Netflix, with three more out next Thursday.

JERROD CARMICHAEL WILL EMCEE THE GOLDEN GLOBES

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Comedian Jerrod Carmichael of HBO’s “Rothaniel” will host the Golden Globe Awards. Carmichael will be the rare Black host for the awards, which has been criticized for years for passing over Black performers and projects. NBC refused to air the Golden Globes earlier this year after the Los Angeles Times reported in 2021 the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members. The Golden Globes will air Jan. 10 in Los Angeles. Nominations will be announced Monday.

LUDACRIS BRINGS SHOES TO CHILDREN IN ATLANTA

ATLANTA (AP) - Ludacris was a surprise guest at Miles Elementary School in Atlanta yesterday -- and he brought shoes. Ludacris delivered more than 500 pairs of new athletic shoes to the students. His Ludacris Foundation paired with Mercedes-Benz and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit to provide the shoes. Ludacris says it’s a moment that the children will remember for the rest of their lives -- and he will too.

PRODUCERS GUILD WILL GIVE AWARD TO TOM CRUISE

UNDATED (AP) - Tom Cruise will get an award that recognizes his role as a Hollywood producer. The Producers Guild of America will give Cruise an achievement award. Cruise has produced films that include the “Mission: Impossible” films, “Vanilla Sky” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The ceremony will be Feb. 25 in Los Angeles.

CHARLIZE THERON GETS LEADERSHIP AWARD

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Charlize Theron was honored yesterday for her work blazing trails for women in Hollywood. Theron accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award yesterday during the The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala. Theron says women should lean on each other for professional assistance as more women become directors, producers and leaders of studio departments.