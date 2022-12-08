Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winona Public Library programs and news
The Winona Public Library will be closed from Friday, December 23, to Monday, December 26. During the closure, the dropbox will be available 24/7 for all returns. If you would like to renew/reserve materials, please go to the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us), and click on the catalog. New Partner Library...
Homer Church Christmas Gospel Hour Dec. 18
The Homer Church Christmas Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, December 18, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be Ward Anderson and Terry Gray, guitar, vocals, and amazing harmonies. The puppet will be on hand with his...
