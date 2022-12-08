Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Champion, Reason team up with beverage platform
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two local breweries are teaming up with a company that will help make their products more widely available. Champion Brewing Company and Reason Beer are joining forces with the beverage platform Bevana. According to a release, Bevana will be handling all of the distribution for...
cbs19news
REC's Power of Change fall grants announced
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen nonprofits have received grant funding thanks to the people served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC says its Power of Change program awarded more than $94,500 in funding to 24 nonprofits this fall. “The generosity of our member-owners results in meaningful donations to...
cbs19news
UVA football, Kroger donate hundreds of turkeys to BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, a grocery chain donates turkeys for every touchdown the University of Virginia football team makes, but in the wake of this year's shooting, it's even more poignant. “This program has been in place, Touchdowns for Turkeys, for several years now. No year has...
cbs19news
Annual Horse Holiday at Oakland School
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students at the Oakland School gave their hard-working horses a holiday treat on Tuesday. It marked the 33rd annual Horse Holiday, with students dressing themselves, the horses and one goat in holiday outfits. The parade ended at a Christmas tree covered in carrots and...
cbs19news
Burnley-Moran keeping students inside due to increased police presence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are being kept inside at Burnley-Moran Elementary School following an incident nearby. Charlottesville City Schools says there is no threat inside the building and a brief lockdown has been lifted. All classes will take place, though gym and recess will be moved indoors due...
cbs19news
End-of-year recognition for local nonprofits
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four local nonprofits received $500 each on Tuesday. The money is from Carter Bank and Trust, which collaborates with FOX Virginia’s Charity Spotlight. "And our hope is that through this sponsorship and donation that we're able to help these nonprofits shed some light...
cbs19news
Local housing foundation received donation and large grant
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots housing foundation that has been helping families for more than 30 years received a $3,000 check from Fulton Bank on Monday, to help continue its efforts to make a difference. The Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation provides several programs to the community. One program provides...
cbs19news
Professional catchers round-up cow that got into doctor's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men are credited with rescuing a cow that got into an Orange County doctor’s office last week. Timmy Lamb of 3L roughstock and Sam Crawford of Diamond C Cattle Company responded to a call for assistance at Orange Family Physicians. WRIC in...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
cbs19news
New traffic pattern coming to Belmont Bridge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see a new traffic pattern in the area of the Belmont Bridge beginning this Thursday. Charlottesville says the new pattern will be on Ninth/Avon Street. According to a release, vehicles and pedestrians will be shifted to the new bridge to the east. In...
cbs19news
Traffic pattern change bumped up by a day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A traffic change that was going to take place on Thursday has been moved up. Charlottesville announced Tuesday that the new traffic pattern on Ninth/Avon Street will now go into effect on Wednesday. According to a release, this is due to forecast rain, which is...
cbs19news
UVA Children's Hospital gets donated Teddy Bears and LEGO sets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Shenvalee Men's Club and Lakeside Book Company made a special delivery to the kids at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital on Tuesday morning. They donated roughly 500 teddy bears, LEGO sets, and other toys for children to have this Christmas season. This is...
cbs19news
Brady's Toy Drive donated hundreds of toys to UVA Children's Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the fourth annual Operation Brady Strong M&M Christmas Toy Drive dropped off hundreds of toys at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital. Giving hope to the families and the children during the holiday season is the goal of the toy drive. Ryan Kier,...
cbs19news
Prison sentences in connection with armed robberies in Albemarle, Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a couple of armed robberies have been sentenced to prison. According to a release, 43-year-old Markel Corevis Morton, 40-year-old Adrian Anderson, and 27-year-old Quincy Brock all pleaded guilty in September to participating in a pair of armed robberies.
cbs19news
Scottsville Road reopens following crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A crash is causing issues on part of Scottsville Road in southern Albemarle County. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Harris Creek Road. North and southbound Scottsville was closed for a while, but one lane has now reopened. Drivers...
cbs19news
Staunton has opening season of Santa Express
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A town that prides themselves on being very festive during the holiday season says they have welcomed more people than usual. Staunton is currently in their opening season of the Santa express. They typically see visitors in the warmer seasons, but this winter they have...
cbs19news
Communication error forces Scottsville Town Council to postpone public hearing
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Scottsville Town Council has postponed a decision regarding an apartment complex project that could almost double the town's population. Town council members ultimately decided to postpone Monday’s public hearing because of an error in notification to the public and council members. However, they did hold a public forum where most in attendance spoke on the project.
cbs19news
UVA offensive line coach leaving for NC State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After 7 seasons as UVA's offensive line coach, Garrett Tujague will leave for NC State, per the Richmond Times Dispatch. The move comes just days after former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae announced he would take over as the wolf pack's OC. During Tujague's time...
cbs19news
UVA Football lands offensive weapons in two transfer commits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA football lands two transfer commits in offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett. Both had taken their official visit at UVA this past weekend. Quarterback Tony Muskett entered the transfer portal in November and received offers from both UVA and Missouri. During his...
cbs19news
Toy Lift is still in the works
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Toy Lift started on Dec. 2 when it began accepting donations. Throughout this week, volunteers have been getting items that weren’t originally donated. The Toy Lift was about 3,000 stuffed animals short last Friday but thanks to the help of the surrounding communities,...
