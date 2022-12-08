Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Malcolm edges Gretna, Norfolk for Class A One-Act title
Malcolm edged out both Gretna and Norfolk to take the Class A state one-act title on the final day of completion held at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk on Friday. The Clipper's performance of “Jumanji, The Musical” also lead to Tyler Thieman winning the most outstanding male performer award. Malcolm also walked away with the best technical crew award.
norfolkneradio.com
Unbeaten Cedar Catholic girls defeat Norfolk Catholic
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls improved to 4-0 on the season with a 39-30 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Monday. Makenna Noecker led the way for Cedar with 14 points while Laney Kathol added 12. Saylor Fischer paced the Knights with 10 . Addison Corr had 9. Norfolk Catholic is...
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local and area sports results; Tuesday's schedule
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 39-30 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Monday. Creighton men's basketball lost its fifth straight game as Ryan Nembhard last-second 3-point jump shot caromed off the rim as Arizona State held on to defeat the Jays 73-71 in the final game of the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas.
norfolkneradio.com
School Board approves architect hiring for Middle School bids
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board approved the hiring of CMBA Architects to develop specs and bids for an addition and renovation project at Norfolk Middle School at yesterday’s meeting. Assistant superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says there are several upgrades they are looking to get at the middle...
norfolkneradio.com
School board approves compensation rates for 2023-24 school year
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board approved the compensation rates for their staff at yesterday’s meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says the recommended 4.47% base increase is for the 2023 through 2024 school year and includes all costs including taxes, benefits and retirements. He says there were some factors outside of inflation that required the increase.
norfolkneradio.com
New features at Norfolk Public Library encourage child play, creativity
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library got an early Christmas gift as the Library Foundation provided funding to purchase several new interactive features for the children’s area. Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says the new features are designed to encourage imaginative and creative play, which she says is critical during...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
norfolkneradio.com
Meeting to update road construction moved to next Wednesday
Due to the possibility of inclement weather tomorrow, the public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and 1st Street construction has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 21st at the Norfolk City Council Chambers. Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress on...
norfolkneradio.com
Hughes' 22 points leads Wayne State women past Concordia-St. Paul, 62-53
Senior forward Logan Hughes poured in a game-high 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 4 for 5 from 3-point range to lead Wayne State in a 62-53 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory at Concordia-St. Paul Friday evening at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Wildcats move to 7-1 and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division while dropping the host Golden Bears to 5-3 and 2-2 in league play.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State men's rugby ends season as national runner-up, women fourth
HOUSTON, Texas – For the second year in a row, the Wayne State College men's rugby team came up a try short in the finals of the 2022 NCR Small College National Championship. The Wildcats fell 20-15 to Cal Poly Humboldt on Sunday afternoon at AVEVA Stadium in Houston,...
norfolkneradio.com
No. 6 Minnesota State hands Wildcat women 98-59 loss
No. 6 Minnesota State forced 37 Wayne State turnovers as the host Mavericks remained unbeaten with a 98-59 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball win over the Wildcats Saturday evening at the Taylor Center in Mankato, Minnesota. MSU is now 9-0 and 5-0 in the NSIC South while WSC falls to 7-2 and 3-2 in league games.
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
norfolkneradio.com
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
Crash on HWY 30 north of Rogers blocking right lane; NDOT reports icy conditions
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says that a crash on Highway 30 westbound near Rogers has blocked the right lane.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
