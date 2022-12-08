There is no school for Jefferson County 509J schools Monday (12/12/22) due to weather conditions. School is also cancelled for Maupin, Culver & Redmond. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will remain closed Monday (12/12/22), to all but essential personnel, due to weather related conditions. Bureau of Indian Affairs Offices and the Warm Springs Indian Health Services Clinic are also closed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO