This morning will be cold and frosty. Temperatures will be in the twenties. Today high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the north and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO