KCEN

One dead after fatal crash in Waco

WACO, Texas — A 51-year-old man has died after a being struck by a vehicle in Waco, reported the Waco Police Department. According to the department, the man was trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Trax traveling north. The accident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Pedestrian dead in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
WACO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Tow truck driver killed in "hit and run"

A Buchanan Dam man with ties to Lampasas was killed Saturday in what authorities have said was a hit-and-run crash near Goldthwaite. Texas DPS authorities said 61-year-old Patrick Morin of Buchanan Dam was killed by a passing vehicle while operating his tow truck on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. Texas DPS...
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
KCEN

Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Injuries reported in Falls County 18-wheeler crash

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Minor injuries have been reported in an 18-wheeler crash in Falls County. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders arrived at Highway 6 on Monday night – near County Road 251 in the Reagan area. The 18-wheeler left the roadway and caused damages to a guardrail.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigates shooting, two injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting where two have been injured. officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Suspect identified and arrested from deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department announced that the suspect involved in the fatal Hit and Run that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. has identified and arrested. According to police, 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily. According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KCEN

One hospitalized after shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department stated that the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive on Sunday, Dec. 11. They said officers responded around 4:45 p.m.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Information sought in Killeen burglaries

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Copperas Cove authorities investigate death of Kempner man after collision

Copperas Cove authorities are investigating the death of a Kempner man after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening. The Copperas Cove Police Department said Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, was pronounced dead in an area hospital after his vehicle struck a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190. In a news release, Copperas Cove Police Capt. Gabriel Cardona said…
COPPERAS COVE, TX
News Channel 25

Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple PD investigate cross-fire shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says no one was injured after a bullet hit one car on the 900 block of E. Avenue B. Saturday around 5:23 p.m., officers received a call about the stray bullet. Witnesses told police that two cars had started shooting at each other, according to Temple PD.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds. TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11. According to officers, they found...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
WACO, TX
KCEN

