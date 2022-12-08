ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night

UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls

You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday

The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
