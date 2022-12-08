Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bills NFL Power Rankings: Fighting Like ‘Rocky’?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Where Garrett Wilson’s Rookie Season Ranks in Jets Franchise History
After a midseason lull, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is finishing his rookie year in historic fashion. Wilson added another 78 receiving yards and six catches in New York's loss to the Bills on Sunday. That gives Wilson 868 receiving yards on the season entering play in Week 15, the most in Jets history by a rookie.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ run defense fails again. Geno Smith’s 2 interceptions cement loss to Carolina
Geno Smith didn’t take long to ponder the question: Are his Seahawks a playoff team?. “We’ve got to prove it. Nothing I can say up here will make us a playoff team,” the quarterback said, after his first two-interception game in eight years. On defense, it’s worse....
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Tri-City Herald
Oregon in a Late Fight for Prized QB Commit Dante Moore
We're eight days from the early signing period and it looks like Oregon could be in a late recruiting battle. Only this time it's not to land a recruit or flip him from another school--it's to make sure he stays a Duck. Over the weekend Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Dante...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Tri-City Herald
Cardinals Sign QB Carson Strong to Practice Squad, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. With Kyler Murray expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the Cardinals are adding another player to their quarterback room. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Arizona is signing Carson Strong to its practice squad. Strong was...
Tri-City Herald
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
Tri-City Herald
Michael Clay “Hurt” by Injury to Arryn Siposs
PHILADELPHIA – This was the time of year Arryn Siposs trained for, when the weather dips below freezing, and winter’s winds start making the eyes water and a football do tricks in the air. The Eagles’ punter admitted during this past training camp that he didn’t finish last...
Tri-City Herald
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
Tri-City Herald
Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14
A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
Indiana Pacers wing Kendall Brown out indefintiely with stress reaction in right leg
Brown is on a two-way contract for the Pacers.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Battle of Ohio Matchup With Browns
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns due to a calf injury. Running back Chris Evans is also inactive for the first time this season. That means a trio of Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams will handle backfield duties.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Your Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered likely candidates to make some kind of win-now deal to improve the team around All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season. On Thursday, December 15th, most players who inked contracts as free agents over the summer will become trade-eligible for the first time this season, making that the unofficial beginning of dealmaking season across the league.
